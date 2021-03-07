Prep girls soccer: Warriors making progress

The schedule didn't do the Lebanon Warriors any favors as they finally opened their 2020-21 girls soccer season.
Lebanon faced defending state champion Crescent Valley in the first game of their shortened season, falling 8-0 to the visiting Raiders on Tuesday, March 2.
The Warriors followed up with a 3-0 home loss to Silverton on Thursday and it wasn’t just the score that was improved.
“I’m proud of the girls tonight. They played very well. After playing CV on Tuesday and kind of getting it handed to us - we kind of knew that was coming - they turned it around a lot tonight and stepped up,” said first-year varsity head coach Mike Guilliot. “We’re trying new, different formations and trying to figure out what we can do as a team, but they’ve never put their head down.”
The game was scoreless until almost midway through the first half even though the Foxes kept the Warriors pinned back. Lebanon junior keeper Katie Allydice made several saves in the first half to keep Silverton off the scoreboard.
The Foxes finally broke through with a goal in the 19th minute by sophomore Allie Schwarzinger.
The game remained 1-0 well into the second half when Silverton junior Alannah Sessoyeff knocked in a goal from short range in the 53rd minute. A penalty kick by sophomore Carmen Shepard in the 58th minute finished the scoring.
Allydice guessed right on the penalty kick and moved in the right direction but was unable to get a hand on the kick.
But without her strong play in goal, the game would not have remained in doubt for as long as it did.
“She stepped up tonight, Katie, she stepped up and did some good things,” Guilliot said. “We have several players that keep us in the game. Tonight, she kept us close.”
Allydice, who has always played in goal since taking up the game 10 years ago, said it is important for a goalkeeper to have a short memory.
“I focus on the individual things. If something bad happens or I make a mistake, I have to to throw that away and focus on the next shot, the next possession, the next goal kick, or whatever,” Allydice said.
Senior defender Kianna Guzon was happy with the progress the team made from its opener to the second game of the year,
“I know we didn’t win, but tonight compared to our first game we’ve grown a ton, just with our confidence and moving the ball around. I think we’re going to have a good season. They’re growing really quickly,” Guzon said.
Guzon is one of three seniors, along with Annie Latimer and Rachel Burnstine, on a squad that relies heavily on underclassmen. Freshman attacker Alyse Fountain made several strong runs down the right wing and freshman midfielder Izzy Allydice was strong defensively and showed some promise as a playmaker for her teammates.
Guilliot said his goal for the team is to continue to grow mentally against this level of competition and to find ways to control the ball more so the squad doesn't have to rely so heavily on its defensive tenacity deep in its own zone.
The Warriors (0-2) were scheduled to play at Central (0-2) on Tuesday, March 9, and at Corvallis (2-0) on Thursday, March 11.