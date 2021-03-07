Prep girls soccer: Warriors making progress

Allydice guessed right on the penalty kick and moved in the right direction but was unable to get a hand on the kick.

But without her strong play in goal, the game would not have remained in doubt for as long as it did.

“She stepped up tonight, Katie, she stepped up and did some good things,” Guilliot said. “We have several players that keep us in the game. Tonight, she kept us close.”

Allydice, who has always played in goal since taking up the game 10 years ago, said it is important for a goalkeeper to have a short memory.

“I focus on the individual things. If something bad happens or I make a mistake, I have to to throw that away and focus on the next shot, the next possession, the next goal kick, or whatever,” Allydice said.

Senior defender Kianna Guzon was happy with the progress the team made from its opener to the second game of the year,

“I know we didn’t win, but tonight compared to our first game we’ve grown a ton, just with our confidence and moving the ball around. I think we’re going to have a good season. They’re growing really quickly,” Guzon said.