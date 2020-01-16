Lebanon High senior Mary Workman made a school-record eight 3-pointers on Thursday night in the Warriors’ 73-48 victory at South Albany.
Workman finished the game with 27 points, five assists, 5 rebounds and two steals.
Freshman Hallie Jo Miller added 12 points for Lebanon.
Abby Sadowsky led the RedHawks with 14 points and Morgan Maynard added 10.
Lebanon senior post Ellie Croco, who had knee surgery last spring, suffered a hard fall on a rebound attempt in the second quarter. She had scored eight points in the opening quarter as the Warriors built a 23-9 lead.
Croco sat out the rest of the game, but later said she was confident no damage was done and she expects to play next week.
Lebanon (7-4, 3-1 Mid-Willamette Conference) will play at Central on Tuesday.
South Albany (7-5, 1-3) will host Crescent Valley on Tuesday.
This story will be updated.
Lebanon senior post Ellie Croco drives to the basket against South Albany.
