An era has passed for the Lebanon Warriors girls basketball program. A year ago, seniors Megan Miller, Morgan Hopkins, Maddy Romeo and Paige Wombacher formed the core of a team that won the Mid-Willamette Conference title and advanced to play at the 5A state tournament at Gill Coliseum in Corvallis.
It was the first conference title in program history.
Now the Warriors must rebuild behind seniors Ellie Croco, the 2018-19 Mid-Willamette Conference Player of the Year, Mary Workman, a returning starter, Taylor Edwards and Madison Moe.
They are joined by juniors Kylie Steiner, Kianna Guzon, Hollie Johnson and Hannah Hatchard.
In addition, two freshman - Haley Hargis and Hallie Jo Miller - earned varsity spots during try-outs last week.
“We have a really good freshman class coming in. A couple of them have earned the right to be on the varsity,” said head coach Mardy Benedict. “It’s a whole new team. We lost four of our top six. A lot of unanswered questions are there.”
Early in the year, Workman will carry a heavy load. Croco is recovering from knee surgery and may be limited during the non-conference schedule.
And Steiner, who was a member of the varsity squad last year as a sophomore, has been slowed down for the past few weeks by illness. She was cleared to rejoin full practices on Friday, Benedict said.
“We’re just trying to figure out our identity. We were a little more physical last year, with Megan Miller leading the defense,” Benedict said. “I think we’re going to be solid. I really like the team, I like their attitudes and how they get along together.”
Croco likes the spirit and competitiveness of this year’s squad.
“I think this group of girls, it’s definitely different from last year, we’re going to have to fill some roles and I think all of them can do it,” Croco said.
Benedict once again expects the Mid-Willamette Conference to be the toughest in the state top-to-bottom.
Three Mid-Willamette Conference teams reached the 5A quarterfinals a year ago with Crescent Valley and Silverton joining the Warriors.
“It’s going to be another grind, as it was last year,” Benedict said.
The Warriors open the season on Friday, Dec. 6 at the Ridgeview Tournament. Lebanon will play its home opener on Tuesday, Dec. 10 against Willamette.
