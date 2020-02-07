Prep girls basketball: Warriors crush Dragons

Senior point guard Mary Workman scored 15 points Friday to lead the Lebanon Warriors to a 69-29 victory over visiting Dallas in a Mid-Willamette Conference girls basketball matchup.
The Warriors had a balanced attack against the Dragons, with Hallie Jo Miller scoring 14 points, Ellie Croco tallying 13 points and Kylie Steiner adding 10.
Hannah Callaway led Dallas with nine.
The Warriors maintained their solid hold on second place in the conference, improving to 12-5 overall, 8-2 in league play. Lebanon has won five in a row since its loss at Central on Jan. 21.
Lebanon will host league-leading Silverton (16-2, 10-0 MWC) on Friday, Feb. 14.
This story will be updated.
LEBANON 69, DALLAS 29
Dallas 7 10 6 6 - 29
Lebanon 20 14 26 9 - 69
Dallas: Callaway 9, Martin-Bail 8, Doig 7, Whitlow 4, Williamson 1, Loughary, Howe, Cooley, Carey.
Lebanon: Workman 15, Miller 14, Croco 13, Steiner 10, Johnson 9, Hargis 5, Guzon 3, Edwards, Hatchard.
Mary Workman scored a game-high 15 points in the Warriors' win over Dallas.
Lebanon senior Ellie Croco scores two of her 13 points in the Warriors' victory.
Lebanon's Haley Hargis drives into the lane against Dallas.
Lebanon's Hallie Jo Miller leads a fast break after a Dragons' turnover.
Lebanon's Taylor Edwards shoots over a Dallas defender.
Ellie Croco blocks a shot.
Senior Mary Workman scores on a layup against Dallas.
Lebanon's Kianna Guzon draws a foul on a drive.
Lebanon's Hollie Johnson heads upcourt after a Dallas turnover.
Hallie Jo Miller scored 14 points in the win over Dallas.
Hannah Hatchard earns a trip to the free-throw line with an inside move against Dallas.
Lebanon's Kylie Steiner makes a layup during the Warriors' 69-29 victory over visiting Dallas on Friday.
