Prep girls basketball: Warriors crush Dragons

Senior point guard Mary Workman scored 15 points Friday to lead the Lebanon Warriors to a 69-29 victory over visiting Dallas in a Mid-Willamette Conference girls basketball matchup.

The Warriors had a balanced attack against the Dragons, with Hallie Jo Miller scoring 14 points, Ellie Croco tallying 13 points and Kylie Steiner adding 10.

Hannah Callaway led Dallas with nine.

The Warriors maintained their solid hold on second place in the conference, improving to 12-5 overall, 8-2 in league play. Lebanon has won five in a row since its loss at Central on Jan. 21.

Lebanon will host league-leading Silverton (16-2, 10-0 MWC) on Friday, Feb. 14.

This story will be updated.

LEBANON 69, DALLAS 29

Dallas 7 10 6 6 - 29

Lebanon 20 14 26 9 - 69

Dallas: Callaway 9, Martin-Bail 8, Doig 7, Whitlow 4, Williamson 1, Loughary, Howe, Cooley, Carey.

Lebanon: Workman 15, Miller 14, Croco 13, Steiner 10, Johnson 9, Hargis 5, Guzon 3, Edwards, Hatchard.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.