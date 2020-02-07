You are the owner of this article.
Prep girls basketball: Warriors crush Dragons
Prep girls basketball: Warriors crush Dragons

Prep girls basketball: Dallas at Lebanon

Lebanon's Kylie Steiner makes a layup during the Warriors' 69-29 victory over visiting Dallas on Friday.

 Les Gehrett, Mid-Valley Media

Senior point guard Mary Workman scored 15 points Friday to lead the Lebanon Warriors to a 69-29 victory over visiting Dallas in a Mid-Willamette Conference girls basketball matchup.

The Warriors had a balanced attack against the Dragons, with Hallie Jo Miller scoring 14 points, Ellie Croco tallying 13 points and Kylie Steiner adding 10.

Hannah Callaway led Dallas with nine.

The Warriors maintained their solid hold on second place in the conference, improving to 12-5 overall, 8-2 in league play. Lebanon has won five in a row since its loss at Central on Jan. 21.

Lebanon will host league-leading Silverton (16-2, 10-0 MWC) on Friday, Feb. 14.

This story will be updated.

LEBANON 69, DALLAS 29

Dallas         7    10    6     6   - 29

Lebanon     20   14    26   9   - 69

Dallas: Callaway 9, Martin-Bail 8, Doig 7, Whitlow 4, Williamson 1, Loughary, Howe, Cooley, Carey.

Lebanon: Workman 15, Miller 14, Croco 13, Steiner 10, Johnson 9, Hargis 5, Guzon 3, Edwards, Hatchard.

