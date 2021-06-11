Prep girls basketball: Warrior rally falls short against Celtics

The Lebanon High girls basketball team struggled to score in the first half Thursday night against visiting McNary.
The Warriors trailed 25-6 at the break and had not made a single shot attempt. All six of the team’s points came from the free-throw line.
It would have been easy to roll over against the 6A Celtics (7-1) who are tied for first place in the Mountain Valley Conference. But the Warriors came out and played well in the third quarter, knocking down four 3-pointers and out-scoring the Celtics 16-12 in the period.
Senior Kylie Steiner hit a pair of 3-pointers from the right wing. Fellow senior Hollie Johnson hit a trey from the corner and sophomore Haley Hargis also scored from deep as the Warriors regained their footing.
Lebanon continued to shoot well in the fourth quarter and ultimately pulled within seven late in the game, but the rally fell short in a 46-37 defeat.
Lebanon coach Mardy Benedict said his squad had a hard time against McNary’s defense in the first half, but made some good adjustments at halftime. He credited assistant coach Andrew Evand for helping spot those changes.
“I thought they sped us up a little bit,” Benedict said of the first half. “We got a little better in the second half, did some things. … Started making some shots. I’m proud of that, proud of these seniors playing hard and committing.”
Steiner was playing in her first full game since being sidelined by a sprained ankle. She had a couple of good looks at 3-pointers in the first half before breaking through in the third quarter.
“It was great. We finally played as a team. We’ve been working on that all season,” Steiner said. “Hitting those two threes was amazing for me, especially on senior night.”
Hargis had a game-high 15 points to lead the Warriors. Steiner added seven points and Johnson six.
Steiner acknowledged the emotion of senior night. She started playing basketball in first grade and has been a three-year member of the varsity program, making trips to the 5A state tournament during her sophomore and junior season.
The 2020 5A state championship tournament was interrupted by COVID-19 and nothing has been quite the same ever since. On Thursday night, players and spectators wore masks as they followed OSAA guidelines.
“It’s been rough. This season got caught a little short,” Steiner said.
Lebanon High treated this game as Senior Night even though there is still one more home game on the schedule. The Warriors will host Dallas on Wednesday, June 16, but that game will be played in the new gymnasium and attendance will be very limited.
Benedict is thankful there was a basketball season this year, giving him the opportunity to work with the two juniors and seven sophomores who are on the varsity roster. That strong sophomore class includes wings Hargis and Hallie Jo Miller and post players Abby McDonough and Bailey Donohue.
“We’re not huge, but we’ve got some good balance. We’ve got a lot of work to do, but we’ve got great kids and they’re willing to put in the time,” Benedict said. “We missed last summer. We’re trying to build these girls and let them get a bunch of games and go through this.”
McNary 46, Lebanon 37
McNary 12 13 12 9 — 46
Lebanon 2 4 16 15 — 37
McNary: Doutt 13, Custer 10, Grimmer 10, Nepstad 6, A. Besa 3, Buss 2, Walker 2, Schwinoff, L. Besa.
Lebanon: Hargis 15, Steiner 7, Johnson 6, Miller 4, Ke. Guzon 2, McDonough 2, Ki. Guzon 1, Allydice, Donohue.
3-pointers: McNary 2 (Doutt, Nepstad); Lebanon 7 (Hargis 3, Steiner 2, Johnson 2).