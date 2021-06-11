Prep girls basketball: Warrior rally falls short against Celtics

Steiner was playing in her first full game since being sidelined by a sprained ankle. She had a couple of good looks at 3-pointers in the first half before breaking through in the third quarter.

“It was great. We finally played as a team. We’ve been working on that all season,” Steiner said. “Hitting those two threes was amazing for me, especially on senior night.”

Hargis had a game-high 15 points to lead the Warriors. Steiner added seven points and Johnson six.

Steiner acknowledged the emotion of senior night. She started playing basketball in first grade and has been a three-year member of the varsity program, making trips to the 5A state tournament during her sophomore and junior season.

The 2020 5A state championship tournament was interrupted by COVID-19 and nothing has been quite the same ever since. On Thursday night, players and spectators wore masks as they followed OSAA guidelines.

“It’s been rough. This season got caught a little short,” Steiner said.

Lebanon High treated this game as Senior Night even though there is still one more home game on the schedule. The Warriors will host Dallas on Wednesday, June 16, but that game will be played in the new gymnasium and attendance will be very limited.