East Linn Christian Academy girls basketball coach Scott Roth has been trying to get his squad to play more aggressively.
The Eagles took a step in the right direction in a 57-33 home victory over Butte Falls. ELCA extended its defense and the pressure led to numerous turnovers by the Loggers.
“We finally have some depth here,” said Roth, who is in his third year leading the program. “We’re trying to change the culture and be more aggressive and I feel like implementing the press is teaching us to be more aggressive.”
Roth said he is also switching from playing primarily zone defense in the half court to a man-to-man.
East Linn Christian graduated three seniors from last year’s squad: Grace Wilson, Emma Roth and Lilyanne Savage.
This year’s rotation includes two freshman, starter Alayna Grunerud and Brooklyn Garber.
Roth is looking for leadership among his returners. Against Butte Falls, senior guard Mya Fillis stepped up with 11 points and five steals.
“We graduated our leadership last year and we’re trying to groom a couple of them to fill that role. She did a really nice job tonight doing that,” Roth said of Fillis.
Offensively, the Eagles want to get the ball inside as much as possible. Junior post Kaitlynn Strawn had 15 points and nine rebounds against Butte Falls. Sophomore post Moriah Jayne added eight points.
Junior guard Ellie Roth added 11 points as the Eagles (3-3) put together a balanced attack.
Senior forward Alyssa Watanabe led Butte Falls with 14 points.
“I told the girls we don’t have one or two superstars, you guys are good, or can be, good, solid players and if you gell together as a team and work together it would be pretty tough to stop,” Roth said.
The Eagles played in a 2A preview tournament over the weekend in Pendleton. Results of those games were not available at press time.
ELCA will travel to the coast to play in the Bandon Dunes Holiday Invitational on Jan. 3-4. The Eagles don’t have another home game until Jan. 17 when they host Illinois Valley.
ELCA 57, Butte Falls 33
Butte Falls 7 3 10 13 - 33
ELCA 10 11 17 19 - 57
Butte Falls: Watanabe 14, McNabb 4, Allen 2, Teixeira 4, Challenger 2, Welburn 4, Palomares 3, Woods, Goebel.
ELCA: Strawn 15, Roth 11, Fillis 11, Jayne 8, Garber 4, Wyatt 4, Grunerud 4, Morton, Menguita, Lacy, Rybolt.
