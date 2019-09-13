DALLAS - Lebanon High’s football team found itself in unfamiliar territory early in the second quarter on Friday night at Dallas.
Playing from behind.
But a pair of fourth-quarter touchdowns helped rally the Warriors for a 28-20 Mid-Willamette Conference victory on Friday night.
The Warriors trailed 20-15 entering the final quarter. With 8:25 left to play, Lebanon faced fourth-and-4 on its own 44-yard line. They faked a punt and junior Dane Sipos ran for 43 yards. A few plays later, a 2-yard run by senior Brock Barrett gave the Warriors the lead.
An interception by senior Zach Birchem ended the next Dragons’ drive.
Lebanon kept the ball on the ground and 3-yard run with 37 seconds left to play by junior Keith Brown extended the Warriors’ lead.
After a scoreless first quarter, Dallas took a 7-0 lead on a 47-yard pass play from Landon Gardner to John Hofenbredl.
It was the first time the Warriors had trailed this young season.
The Warriors answered as Barrett scored and the two-point conversion put Lebanon up 8-7.
Brown had a 54-yard touchdown reception with 6:01 to play in the half for a 15-7 lead.
Dallas stormed back with a short touchdown run, but the two-point play was no good and the Warriors kept the lead at 15-13 with 4:12 to play in the half.
Dallas regained the lead, 20-15, on their first possession of the third quarter.
Lebanon returns home next Friday for a key battle with Silverton as both teams will enter 2-0 in league play.
(This story will be updated.)
LEBANON 28, DALLAS 20
LEBANON 0 15 0 13 - 28
DALLAS 0 13 7 0 - 20
Second quarter
Dallas: Landon Gardner 47 pass to John Hofenbredl. Hofenbredl kick. (11:49)
LHS: Brock Barrett 33 run. Cole Weber 3 pass to Dane Sipos for 2 pt. conversion. (10:09)
LHS: Weber 54 pass to Keith Brown. Kick good. (6:01)
Dallas: Jared Coxen 6 run. Conversion failed.
Third quarter
Dallas: Coxen 3 run. Hofenbredl kick. (10:25)
Fourth quarter
LHS: Barrett 2 run. Conversion failed. (6:17)
LHS: Brown 3 run. Kick good. (0:37)
