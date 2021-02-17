Prep football: Warriors prepare for season opener

The cold rain could do nothing to dampen the enthusiasm of the players who took part in a football workout Thursday afternoon at Lebanon High School.

Dozens of players with hoods over their heads to shield them from the weather and masks over their faces to comply with COVID-19 guidelines ran through drills and worked to remember old plays.

There were no pads and no hitting was allowed — that will begin in the next week or so — but there was a sense of anticipation that real football was on the way. The players’ enthusiasm was bolstered by an update from the Oregon School Activities Association (OSAA) which confirmed that outdoor football workouts can continue and games can be scheduled.

Lebanon varsity football coach Ty Tomlin said the OSAA’s announcement provided a real boost to the players, who have been working out for months with no certainty they would be allowed to play.

“When we did find out, you could see the difference. Before that, it felt like dangling the carrot.

A lot of our kids and parents have done everything they’ve been asked to do,” Tomlin said. “I’m really proud of my kids, they’ve done a really good job of trusting the process and having a positive attitude.”