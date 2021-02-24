Prep football: Warriors plan scrimmage before opener

There is always a great deal of uncertainty going into the first game of the season. How will players perform in their new roles and will the opponent have a few tricks up their sleeves that aren’t on the film from prior seasons?
That uncertainty is even greater this year as high school football teams prepare for a shortened season that has been delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Lebanon Warriors will open this unique season at home on Friday, March 5, against Sprague, a 6A squad from Special District 6 (Mountain Valley Conference).
Lebanon head coach Ty Tomlin has a good relationship with Sprague head coach Jay Minyard and expects the Olympians to be ready to go for their debut.
“We’ve been texting back and forth a little bit. Most coaches are always a little bit humble about how good we’re going to be, so who knows,” Tomlin said. “Because of Jay, I expect them to be a well-run program, I expect them to be competitive.”
Looking at film from last year, Tomlin said Sprague ran a 4-2 defense and mixed in some shotgun formation in their offense. But there’s not a lot that can be learned at the high school level from looking at previous seasons.
That’s one reason both Lebanon and Sprague will try to hold scrimmages later this week. Tomlin said the programs plan to film these scrimmages and share those films with each other.
“So we have some kind of idea of what we’re running so we’re not putting garbage out on the field,” Tomin said.
While spectators will not be able to attend the actual contest, they will be able to watch the game online. Tomlin said all of the Warriors’ home games (varsity, junior varsity and freshman) will be available for viewing online. He expects that most road games will also be posted online, but he can’t vouch for the video capabilities of all of the Warriors’ opponents.
Lebanon currently has three junior varsity and two freshman games on the schedule. Tomlin said the plan is to play a six-game schedule at all levels. Lebanon will repeat opponents if necessary to fill out the JV and freshman schedules.
Lebanon senior Dane Sipos said Monday that players are ready for games to begin after spending the last several months in informal workouts.
“We’ve been practicing this last week, week and a half. We’re finally getting to have helmets on, we got shoulder pads on last Friday. We’re going full pads today. It feels great to be able to hit and be full contact. I can’t wait for our first game, we’ll be able to take all our aggression from this COVID out,” Sipos joked.
Sipos has accepted an invitation from the University of Oregon to join the program as a preferred walk-on this fall. He acknowledged that there is some disappointment he did not get to enjoy a normal senior season and get one last opportunity to perhaps earn a scholarship offer.
But he is choosing to focus on the positives.
“It’s a bit frustrating I don’t get that opportunity but a lot of people are getting cut short because of COVID as well. I’ve got to take what I get,” Sipos said. “I’m still excited that I’m attending Oregon as a preferred walk-on. I still have a great opportunity in front of me.”
This six-game season is unusual for many reasons, including the absence of any playoffs or state championships. Sipos said in a way this simplifies the motivation for players.
“I honestly think it’s great. Too bad we have a short season, but it really breaks down football to playing for what you love. You love to play football, you’re playing it just to play. If you didn’t love it you wouldn’t be playing throughout this COVID, all of this situation, you’d just quit. This is for guys who love the sport.” Sipos said.
On the OSAA website there are only five varsity games scheduled. That is because the Warriors originally left open the sixth week for championship week. The OSAA announced on Friday that it is not planning any kind of statewide competitions so it is up to each high school to make its own plans for that final contest.
Tomlin said the Warriors have already done this and will play at Silverton on Friday, April 9, to complete the season. Silverton has been one of the top teams in the conference in recent years and should be a tough squad for the Warriors to face in their finale.