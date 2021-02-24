Prep football: Warriors plan scrimmage before opener

But he is choosing to focus on the positives.

“It’s a bit frustrating I don’t get that opportunity but a lot of people are getting cut short because of COVID as well. I’ve got to take what I get,” Sipos said. “I’m still excited that I’m attending Oregon as a preferred walk-on. I still have a great opportunity in front of me.”

This six-game season is unusual for many reasons, including the absence of any playoffs or state championships. Sipos said in a way this simplifies the motivation for players.

“I honestly think it’s great. Too bad we have a short season, but it really breaks down football to playing for what you love. You love to play football, you’re playing it just to play. If you didn’t love it you wouldn’t be playing throughout this COVID, all of this situation, you’d just quit. This is for guys who love the sport.” Sipos said.

On the OSAA website there are only five varsity games scheduled. That is because the Warriors originally left open the sixth week for championship week. The OSAA announced on Friday that it is not planning any kind of statewide competitions so it is up to each high school to make its own plans for that final contest.

