Prep football: Warriors fall to visiting Dragons

The Lebanon Warriors’ second-half rally came up short Friday night in a 38-27 loss to visiting Dallas.

The Dragons raced out to a 17-0 lead midway through the second quarter of the game between the Mid-Willamette Conference rivals. The Warriors answered back with a quick scoring drive of their own capped by a 29-yard pass from senior quarterback Cole Weber to sophomore wideout Sam Brandt. The extra point by senior kicker Uriel Ibarra cut the Dragons’ lead to 17-7.

But Dallas put together a scoring drive of its own just before the half. A 13-yard scoring pass from junior quarterback Ashton Foster to senior running back John Hofenbredl helped the Dragons push their lead to 23-7 going into the break.

Lebanon senior Dane Sipos led the Warriors’ comeback effort in the third quarter. Only 20 seconds ran off the clock before he found the end zone on a 75-yard scoring run down the visitors’ sideline. Ibarra’s kick helped the Warriors trim the deficit to 23-14.

The Warrior defense held and the offense was able to put together another solid drive. Sipos ran up the middle for a 6-yard touchdown and the extra point pulled the Warriors to a two-point deficit, 23-21, midway through the third quarter.