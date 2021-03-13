Prep football: Warriors fall to visiting Dragons

The Lebanon Warriors’ second-half rally came up short Friday night in a 38-27 loss to visiting Dallas.
The Dragons raced out to a 17-0 lead midway through the second quarter of the game between the Mid-Willamette Conference rivals. The Warriors answered back with a quick scoring drive of their own capped by a 29-yard pass from senior quarterback Cole Weber to sophomore wideout Sam Brandt. The extra point by senior kicker Uriel Ibarra cut the Dragons’ lead to 17-7.
But Dallas put together a scoring drive of its own just before the half. A 13-yard scoring pass from junior quarterback Ashton Foster to senior running back John Hofenbredl helped the Dragons push their lead to 23-7 going into the break.
Lebanon senior Dane Sipos led the Warriors’ comeback effort in the third quarter. Only 20 seconds ran off the clock before he found the end zone on a 75-yard scoring run down the visitors’ sideline. Ibarra’s kick helped the Warriors trim the deficit to 23-14.
The Warrior defense held and the offense was able to put together another solid drive. Sipos ran up the middle for a 6-yard touchdown and the extra point pulled the Warriors to a two-point deficit, 23-21, midway through the third quarter.
But that was as close as Lebanon would get. Dallas took the ensuing kickoff and quickly drove down the field, setting up a 10-yard scoring run by Hofenbredl. That pushed the lead back to 30-21 with 3:37 left in the third quarter.
Lebanon drove deep into Dallas territory on its next drive, but an interception by junior defensive lineman Demetri Harris stopped the scoring threat. The Dragons then put the game out of reach with a long scoring drive which took more than 6 minutes off the clock and pushed their lead to 38-21 midway through the final quarter.
The Warriors’ final score of the game came on a fourth and 5 play from their own 37. Weber connected with Braydon Currey on a short pass and the junior wideout eluded several Dragon defenders on his way to a 63-yard touchdown.
Dallas dominated possession in the contest, running 80 offensive plays to 46 for the Warriors. Both teams struggled with penalties, with Lebanon getting flagged six times for 101 yards and Dallas committing 18 penalties for 104 yards.
Lebanon (0-2) will play at South Albany on Friday, March 24.
This story will be updated.