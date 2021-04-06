Prep football: North Bend edges Lebanon (with video)

“Disappointed in my kids’ first half, I really was. They didn’t come out and play hard and I think they need to understand that,” Tomlin said. “But with that said, super proud of them in the second half. They came back and really fought and sort of chipped away, and that’s what we talked about. It really comes down to pride, have pride in what you’re doing and get after those guys.”

Wolfe said he was extremely proud of his teammates’ effort down the stretch.

“That’s why you play the game, moments like this,” Wolfe said. “That was our struggle all year, was putting a whole half together. To be able to do that, that was great.”

The Warriors struck first after the defense forced a fumble on North Bend’s opening possession and Lebanon junior Blake Siebert recovered. Lebanon’s offense was sharp early and running back Brayden Burton gave the Warriors the lead on a 10-yard scoring run.

But North Bend punched the ball in on two separate drives in the first quarter to take a 14-8 lead. A 44-yard pass from Compton to Holmes was the only scoring play in the second quarter and the Bulldogs led 20-8 at the break.