Prep football: North Bend edges Lebanon (with video)

A thrilling comeback by the Lebanon Warriors was spoiled in the final minute as visiting North Bend took a 40-34 victory in a non-conference game at Heath Stadium.
Lebanon trailed 32-20 midway through the fourth quarter but scored two touchdowns in the final 5 minutes of the game to briefly take the lead, 34-32. The first of those touchdowns came on a 19-yard run by senior Dane Sipos.
After that score, Lebanon’s Brady Crenshaw recovered the onside kick to give the Warriors possession at the North Bend 31. A few plays later, quarterback Cole Weber found tight end Waylon Wolfe on a 6-yard scoring pass to tie the game, 32-32. Weber then converted the 2-point conversion to give the Warriors the lead.
But Lebanon’s defense couldn’t stop the Bulldogs on their final possession. A good kickoff by Lebanon’s Rafael Ramos had pinned North Bend inside their own 20, but the Bulldogs’ elusive senior quarterback Coleman Compton was able to keep the drive alive with a couple of keepers to the sideline.
North Bend then regained the lead on a 6-yard pass from Compton to senior wideout Bridger Holmes with just 28 seconds left on the clock.
The Warriors were able to march into North Bend territory but Weber’s desperation heave to Wolfe was intercepted by Holmes as time expired.
Lebanon head coach Ty Tomlin was happy with the comeback but noted that a subpar effort in the first half made it necessary.
“Disappointed in my kids’ first half, I really was. They didn’t come out and play hard and I think they need to understand that,” Tomlin said. “But with that said, super proud of them in the second half. They came back and really fought and sort of chipped away, and that’s what we talked about. It really comes down to pride, have pride in what you’re doing and get after those guys.”
Wolfe said he was extremely proud of his teammates’ effort down the stretch.
“That’s why you play the game, moments like this,” Wolfe said. “That was our struggle all year, was putting a whole half together. To be able to do that, that was great.”
The Warriors struck first after the defense forced a fumble on North Bend’s opening possession and Lebanon junior Blake Siebert recovered. Lebanon’s offense was sharp early and running back Brayden Burton gave the Warriors the lead on a 10-yard scoring run.
But North Bend punched the ball in on two separate drives in the first quarter to take a 14-8 lead. A 44-yard pass from Compton to Holmes was the only scoring play in the second quarter and the Bulldogs led 20-8 at the break.
The Warriors started their comeback in the third quarter. Lebanon capped an efficient drive with a 1-yard run by Burton to trim the deficit to 20-14.
The Bulldogs answered with their own scoring drive which was once again highlighted by a touchdown pass from Compton to the 6-foot-4 Holmes.
Lebanon’s Crenshaw caught the ensuing kickoff and after a couple of good blocks in the middle of the field found space down the home sideline as he raced to a 75-yard touchdown.
Burton finished the game with 110 yards rushing on 17 attempts with two touchdowns. Weber completed 11 of 22 passes for 107 yards with two interceptions and one touchdown.
For the visiting Bulldogs, Compton completed 14 of 21 passes for 201 yards with an interception and three touchdowns, all to Holmes. Sidon Green led North Bend’s rushing attack with 66 yards on 14 carries and a touchdown.
Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Lebanon Express.
The Warriors (1-4, 1-3 Special District 3) were originally scheduled to close out the season on Friday at Silverton. But the Foxes had their game against West Albany canceled on Friday night and their game with Lebanon has also been called off.
Lebanon is now slated to visit Lakeridge (2-3) on Friday with that game set for a 7 p.m. start.
Despite all the obstacles which delayed this season, Wolfe said he was thankful this season was played.
“I wouldn’t want to be anywhere else. All those guys love the game, that’s why we play. To be able to get the opportunity is amazing,” Wolfe said.
SILVERTON 40, LEBANON 34
North Bend 14 6 6 14 — 40
Lebanon 8 0 12 14 — 34
First quarter
LHS: Burton 10 run (Weber run)
NB: Sidon Green run (kick good)
NB: Coleman Compton 1 run (kick good)
Second quarter
NB: Bridger Holmes 44 pass from Compton (PAT failed)
Third quarter
LHS: Burton 1 run, 8:19 left in quarter (PAT failed)
NB: Holmes 5 pass from Compton (kick blocked)
LHS: Brady Crenshaw 75 kickoff return for touchdown (PAT failed)
Fourth quarter
NB: Compton 14 run (PAT failed)
LHS: Sipos 19 run (PAT failed)
LHS: Wolfe 8 pass from Weber (Weber run)