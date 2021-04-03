Prep football: North Bend edges Lebanon, 40-34

The Warriors struck first after the defense forced a fumble on North Bend’s opening possession and Lebanon junior Blake Siebert recovered. Lebanon’s offense was sharp early and junior running back Brayden Burton gave the Warriors the lead on a 10-yard scoring run.

But North Bend punched the ball in on two separate drives in the first quarter to take a 14-8 lead. A 44-yard pass from Compton to Holmes was the only scoring play in the second quarter and the Bulldogs led 20-8 at the break.

The Warriors started their comeback in the third quarter. Lebanon capped an efficient drive with a 1-yard run by Burton to trim the deficit to 20-14.

The Bulldogs answered with their own scoring drive which was once again highlighted by a touchdown pass from Compton to the 6-foot-4 Holmes.

Lebanon’s Crenshaw caught the ensuing kickoff and after a couple of good blocks in the middle of the field found space down the home sideline as he raced to a 75-yard touchdown.

Burton finished the game with 110 yards rushing on 17 attempts with two touchdowns. Weber completed 11 of 22 passes for 107 yards with two interceptions and one touchdown.

The Warriors (1-4, 1-3 Special District 3) will close out the season on Friday at Silverton.