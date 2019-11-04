The Lebanon Warriors are on a roll entering the 5A state playoffs.
The Warriors finished their regular season with a 63-20 victory at North Salem on Friday. This was the fourth consecutive win for the Warriors, who placed third in the Mid-Willamette Conference with a 6-3 record.
Dallas also finished 6-3 but Lebanon defeated the Dragons 28-20 on Sept. 13.
The Warriors will open the playoffs at 5 p.m. Friday at Parkrose High School. The Broncos went 6-2, 4-1 in the Special District 1 East division.
Parkrose is coached by former Oregon star Keanon Lowe.
"We've got some momentum going after four W's," said Warriors Sipos said.
Players gathered to watch film of Parkrose on Saturday. They saw a team that looks a lot like some of their Mid-Willamette Conference rivals.
"They're a run-heavy team," Sipos said.
The Broncos started the season slowly, losing to Prairie (Wash.) 52-33 and to Hood River Valley 30-27.
But Parkrose hasn't lost since, with wins over Milwaukie, Putnam, Wilson, Pendleton, La Salle Prep and Wilsonville.
