In January, Keith Brown attended the national football combine held in conjunction with the annual All-American Bowl, a showcase for high school seniors.
This year when Brown attends that event, he will be accompanied by his Lebanon Warriors teammate Dane Sipos.
Brown and Sipos, who will both be juniors this fall, earned their invitations with their performance at the Football University Camp in Sammamish, Wash., in May.
"I went to the camp to ball out and put myself out there," said Sipos.
As a sophomore, Sipos started at safety for the Warriors. In the long-term, he sees himself as a wide receiver and hopes to play that position in college.
Last season the Warriors' offense featured standout senior receiver Eddy Kennedy. There will be more opportunity at that position this fall, with the competition beginning at the Warriors' team camp in July.
The May camp was just the beginning of a busy stretch for Brown. On June 18 he will make an unofficial visit to UCLA. The following day, he will take part in an elite camp at USC and make an unofficial visit to its campus.
In late June, Brown will travel to Atlanta to take part in the Rivals 100 Five-Star Challenge. The camp is mainly for players in the class of 2020 and Brown is one of just five players from the class of 2021 to receive an invitation.
Brown was limited for a few weeks this spring after undergoing surgery for a torn labrum he suffered in his left shoulder during the wrestling season. Brown continued to wrestle despite the injury and placed second at the 5A state wrestling tournament at 220 pounds.
"I only took four weeks off," Brown said. "I was running in four weeks, lifting was about six weeks."
Brown said he had no problem competing at the FBU camp, which is based around seven-on-seven and one-on-one passing drills.
"Contact-wise, it was nothing," Brown said. "I'm cleared for full contact now. I'll be doing full contact at our team camp in July."
The Warriors will go for their annual team camp at North Bend in mid-July.
So far, Brown has received eight scholarship offers: Oregon, Oregon State, Washington, Washington State, Arizona, California, Utah State and Louisiana-Lafayette.
Sipos is excited to represent Lebanon at the combine.
"I definitely think Lebanon is overlooked and having two kids invited to the national combine is going to put us on that stage. We definitely have kids in Lebanon who deserve it," Sipos said, singling out classmate Landon Kisling and graduating senior Dylan Weber.
