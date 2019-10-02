When Jedaiah Wasson graduated from East Linn Christian Academy in the spring, the Eagles lost the anchor runner for their successful cross country program.
Wasson had placed second at the 2018 3A/2A/1A state cross country championships and won the 1500 meters at the state track and field championships. That performance, along with his second-place finish in the 3000, had helped the Eagles win the boys 2A state team title.
While Wasson is definitely missed, junior Brandon Williams has stepped into his role as the Eagles' pace-setter. Williams finished his sophomore cross country season by placing 13th at state with a time of 17 minutes, 33 seconds, and has stepped up his performance this fall.
Williams won the Darrel Deedon Cascade Invitational at Cascade High School with a time of 17:36. He followed that up with a win at the Champs Invite, hosted by East Linn Christian at Cheadle Lake Park. Williams finished in 16:52.7.
Last week, Williams topped the field at the King of the Hill Race hosted by Oak High School. That course was set up for 4,800 meters instead of 5K, and Williams finished in 15:07.3.
East Linn Christian Academy coach Kellen Peters said Williams' success is no accident.
"He's put in a lot of miles this summer," Peters said. "Coming out of track season, he's put in a lot of miles, dedicating himself to getting better and wanting to take on that leadership role. I don't know if i expected him to be under 17 (minutes) so fast, but he's definitely there."
The Eagles have dominated Special District 2 in recent years and are positioning themselves for another solid performance at the district meet. Peters said Williams' emergence gives the entire team confidence.
"No team can be successful without that low guy that can be in the top 10, top five, like he's been doing" Peters said. "He's won three of the five races he's competed in."
Junior Ethan Slayden has also gotten off to a strong start, and placed second at the King of the Hill in a time of 15:44.6.
"He trains with Brandon, he puts in all the miles with Brandon, he does all the workouts," Peters said. "He's coming along. He's one of those guys that will adapt to speed work once we start doing a lot of speed work. He's more of a speedy, 800-type guy. Brandon's more the distance-type guy."
Williams comes from a family of runners. His maternal grandfather, Mike Rainbolt, 71, has completed in marathons and completed a half-marathon in the past couple of years.
Williams' father, Ken, competes in triathlons and is Brandon's regular training partner.
"He rides his bike and I run. He usually sets the pace, but if I can go faster, I usually go a little bit faster," Williams said.
He trained six days a week this summer, putting in around 30 miles a week early on and then increasing to closer to 40 miles a week. Having a training partner made the process much more enjoyable, Williams said.
"It's kind of boring and you can't train to your best ability without somebody next to you because you'll space out and then eventually you're going slow," Williams said.
Having dropped below the 17-minute mark already this season, Williams would love to go sub-16. Realistically, his goal is to be below 16:20 at state, which should put him in contention for a top-five finish or better.
The East Linn Christian girls are also seeing progress. The team didn't have a full complement of varsity runners at the state of the season, but has had enough runners to compete in the team scoring at the last two meets.
"Our girls are coming along strong. The top four girls are able to pack up well this year," Peters said.
Sophomore Sidney Lane placed sixth at the King of the Hill (21:59.1). Sophomore Victoria Ferrioli was 16th (24:21.3) and freshman Bethany Pool was 18th in 24:36.9.
"I think by the end of the season we have a shot of being in the top half of our league as a team on the girls side," Peters said. "It's really nice having five and being able to have a team score, which we haven't had in a couple of years."
East Linn Christian will compete Saturday at the 16th annual Harrier Classic in Albany.
