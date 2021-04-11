Prep cross-country: Warriors' Kennedy places 3rd at district meet

RJ Kennedy had a simple plan Saturday at the Mid-Willamette Conference District cross-country meet at Cheadle Lake Park.

The Lebanon High junior wanted to stay as close as possible to South Albany’s Logan Parker during the 5K race.

“He’s really good at sticking on pace, so I just wanted to stick to him,” Kennedy said.

The plan worked as Kennedy posted a personal-best time and placed third overall at the season-ending meet.

Kennedy finished the course in 16 minutes, 42.49 seconds, just behind Parker, who placed second in 16:40.53. Toby Ruston of Dallas placed first in 16:16.21.

The result exceeded Kennedy’s expectations and it took everything he had to finish the race strong.

“I didn’t think I was going to be that high, at all. I was hoping for top 10, so it feels good,” Kennedy said. “My legs were hurting. The last 200 meters I was really hurting.”

Coach Cameron Eberhart said Kennedy deserved a top-three finish. He said Kennedy had been training to run at a 5-minute-mile pace and Saturday was the opportunity to see how long he could keep to that pace.