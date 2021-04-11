Prep cross-country: Warriors' Kennedy places 3rd at district meet

RJ Kennedy had a simple plan Saturday at the Mid-Willamette Conference District cross-country meet at Cheadle Lake Park.
The Lebanon High junior wanted to stay as close as possible to South Albany’s Logan Parker during the 5K race.
“He’s really good at sticking on pace, so I just wanted to stick to him,” Kennedy said.
The plan worked as Kennedy posted a personal-best time and placed third overall at the season-ending meet.
Kennedy finished the course in 16 minutes, 42.49 seconds, just behind Parker, who placed second in 16:40.53. Toby Ruston of Dallas placed first in 16:16.21.
The result exceeded Kennedy’s expectations and it took everything he had to finish the race strong.
“I didn’t think I was going to be that high, at all. I was hoping for top 10, so it feels good,” Kennedy said. “My legs were hurting. The last 200 meters I was really hurting.”
Coach Cameron Eberhart said Kennedy deserved a top-three finish. He said Kennedy had been training to run at a 5-minute-mile pace and Saturday was the opportunity to see how long he could keep to that pace.
“I was really hoping that he was going to have a breakout race at districts. He deserved one. He hadn’t had one since his first race this season. We were training and putting in the miles, working on the speed stuff,” Eberhart said. “It was a great sight to see how confident he felt when he was running. He looked like he was in his element and getting after it.”
South Albany won the meet, with a team score of 37 points, followed by Corvallis, 48; Silverton, 95; Crescent Valley, 104; Dallas, 106; and Lebanon, 138. West Albany and Central had individual runners compete but did not field full squads.
In addition to top finishes by Parker and Mathew Resnik, who placed seventh in 17:14.18, the RedHawks won the meet behind good runs by Diego Perez-Montes, who placed eighth in 17:33.27, Creed Bodily, 10th in 17:57.83, and Robbie Johnston, 12th, in 18:14.78.
Corvallis had three runners finish in the top seven. Aidan Arthur was fourth in 16:53.36, followed by teammates Spencer Middleton, 17:09.22, and Jasper Hitchman, 17:09.39.
For the Warriors, Morgan Owings placed 27th in 19:37.31; Porter Mhoon-Coatney was 40th in 20:49.95; Carter Nelson was 44th in 21:17.73, and Phillip Noon was 50th in 22:25.38.
MWC GIRLS
Lebanon did not field a full squad for the girls district meet, but Payton Drummond just missed the top 10, placing 11th with a time of 22:51. Abby Brandt was 29th with a time of 24:46.92 and Sara Jane Squires was 32nd, finishing the course in 27:13.92.
The Corvallis High girls posted a perfect team score to claim the girls district title.
The Spartans swept the top three spots on the podium as Avery Nason topped the field with a time of 19:08.58. Teammates Madeline Nason, 19:50.67, and Hannah Middleton, 20:25.77, were close behind.
Annie Johnson of Dallas placed fourth in 20:36.01, but the Dragons did not field a complete team and were not able to compete in the team points race.
Spartans Finn Hanson, 20:52.71, and Kate Middleton, 21:01.98, placed fifth and sixth, respectively. Silverton’s Abigail Espinavarro rounded out the medalists, finishing seventh with a time of 21:16.27.
Following the Spartans and their team score of 15 points in the team standings were: Silverton, 64, South Albany, 66, and Crescent Valley, 83.
Individual runners from West Albany, in addition to the competitors from Lebanon and Dallas, also competed in the season-ending competition.
2A/1A BOYS
East Linn Christian’s Brandon Williams took home second place at the 2A/1A state championship race at Cheadle Park. He finished in 16:27.87, just behind Stanfield’s Sisay Hurty (16:25.99). Teammate Ethan Slayden was 10th in 17:22.19 but ELCA did not field a complete team.
3A/2A/1A GIRLS
East Linn Christian’s Bethany Pool (23:29.85) placed 56th. Sidney Lane (23:48.13) placed 62nd.