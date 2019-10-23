Lebanon senior Dina Altuhov is regaining her form after a lost junior season.
Altuhov’s best time as a freshman running for the Warriors cross country team was 22 minutes, 25.5 seconds. She improved dramatically as a sophomore, posting a best time of 20:39.6.
But in her injury-shortened junior year her best time was a 21:47.6.
Altuhov was suffering from a hip misalignment which caused pain and threw off her natural stride. She addressed the problem through physical rehabilitation and was able to avoid surgery.
“A lot of rehab, and I had to keep having my hips readjusted,” Altuhov said.
The process worked and this year she has cut her best time down to 20:30.9, which she ran at the Harrier Classic in Albany in early October.
On Oct. 16, Altuhov placed eighth at a Mid-Willamette Conference meet at Bush Park in Salem, posting a time of 20:42.88.
“I ran a little bit slower than I should have. I haven’t been feeling the best,” Altuhov said. “I was hoping to crack 20 minutes.”
Cameron Eberhart, the first-year cross country coach at LHS, said he appreciates Altuhov’s honest self-appraisals.
“She will finish a race and say ‘I think I had a little more in me,’” Eberhart said. “I’m excited to see where she ends up district-wise.”
Lebanon sophomore Payton Drummond has made great strides this season. Her best time as a freshman was 22:40.8. At the Bush Park meet, she set a new personal best, placing 18th in 22:10.66.
“It was a really fun course. It was quick because it was only one mile (per loop),” Drummond said. “It was perfect weather. It was overcast and it was cool.”
Drummond said the team environment is what she enjoys most about the sport.
“I love the vibe the whole group gives off. It’s like a family because it’s a really small team. We’re all really close. We all relate because we all have the same problems. We all hurt,” Drummond said.
On the boys side, senior Alex Solberg came into the season with great expectations, but got off to a slower start then he expected.
“I had a tougher start at the beginning of the season. It was frustrating because I had put in all this work and I was really fit, but my first couple races didn’t show that very well,” Solberg said.
Eberhart knew that Solberg was achieving the goals he had set for himself.
“It’s been great watching him grow each meet. He was really struggling … to find it inside and mentally trying to figure out what he needs to do differently and change. I’ve been working with him individually a little bit different than the other kids, putting in a little more mileage and that seems to be helping a lot for him,” Eberhart said.
The Bush Park meet was a breakthrough for Solberg, who placed fifth in the boys individual standings with a time of 16:31.28.
“I was super happy about it. I had a 21-second PR so you can’t really be upset about that. It was a great race overall,” Solberg said. “It felt great to lay down a time I knew I was capable of this whole time.”
The boys team was bolstered by an unexpected late addition. Aaron Crowell joined the team after the season had already began and is now scoring for the team as the fifth varsity runner.
“Our number five guy on varsity … came out a couple weeks ago. Just because Matthew (Meckley), who is also on varsity, said ‘You should come out.’ Now he’s running great and is scoring for us,” Solberg said.
The senior also pointed to the improvement of sophomore RJ Kennedy, who placed 12th at Bush Park in 17:19.91.
“RJ Kennedy has been putting work in every day and getting so much better throughout the season,” Solberg said.
Eberhart previously served as the assistant coach under longtime Lebanon coach Brad Bauer. He is enjoying the process of watching the team grow from meet to meet.
“You never know, being the new coach for the year, how things are going to go, how they’re going to respond to your workouts,” Eberhart said. “We’re doing a little more things on the grass this year than we have in the past and they’re responding well to it. You look at them, and they look like they’re actually enjoying running. Not that they weren’t before, but it’s great to see them enjoy being with their friends and getting a good workout in.”
The Warriors will compete on Wednesday, Oct. 23 at a Mid-Willamette Conference meet in Dallas.
The MWC district meet will be held Nov. 2 at Crystal Lake Sports Park in Corvallis.
