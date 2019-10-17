SALEM - Lebanon senior Alex Solberg placed fifth in the individual standings on Wednesday at a Mid-Willamette Conference cross country meet hosted by North Salem High School at Bush Park.
Solberg finished in 16 minutes, 31.28 seconds to pace the Warriors.
Crescent Valley sophomore Blake Byer took first place in 16:03.84. The Raiders placed five runners in the top eight to win the meet with 22 points.
East Linn Christian Academy also competed at the meet and junior Brandon Williams placed third in a time of 16:28.0. The Eagles, who compete in the 3A/2/1A classification, placed fourth at the meet ahead of MWC teams North Salem and Dallas.
Senior Dina Altuhov paced the Lebanon girls, placing eighth with a time of 20:42.88. Teammate Payton Drummond was 18th in 22:15.03.
Senior Abigail Swain of North Salem won the meet with a time of 18:19.25 as the hosts took first place in the team standings.
ELCA sophomore Sidney Lane led the Eagles with a time of 23:20.22, placing 25th. The Eagles did not field a full varsity squad and did post a score for the team standings.
This story will be updated.
Boys results
Team scores: Crescent Valley 22, South Albany 65, Lebanon 82, ELCA 106, North Salem 127, Dallas 140
Lebanon results: 5. Alex Solberg, 16:31.28; 12. RJ Kennedy, 17:19.91; 14. Mathew Meckley, 17:41.78; 23. Tucker Drummond, 18:28.72; 34. Aaron Crowell, 18:56.97,
ELCA results: 3. Brandon Williams, 16:28.00; 13. Ethan Slayden, 17:27.41; 27. Warren Wheeler, 18:37.91; 31. Ethan Hurst, 18:53.94; 58. Tanner Murray, 21:01.56.
Girls results
Team scores: North Salem 19, Crescent Valley 45, South Albany 105, Lebanon 106, Dallas 107
Lebanon results: 8. Dina Altuhov, 20:42.88; 18. Payton Drummond, 22:15.03; 34. Aria Mays, 24:12.03; 35. Hannah Tanselli, 24:16.91; 48. Sara Jane Squires, 25:40.75.
ELCA results: 25. Sidney Lane, 23:20.22; 32. 12 Audrey Murray, 23:54.88; 42. Victoria Ferrioli, 25:01.94; 57. Isabella Keeney, 27:31.56.
