East Linn Christian Academy junior Brandon Williams wanted to win his first district title when the Eagles hosted the 3A/2A/1A Special District 2 cross-country championships on Thursday at Cheadle Lake Park.
But the junior didn't know if that was a realistic goal. His primary competitor, Veritas senior Cam McChesney, had the superior top time.
"I thought it was out of reach when I saw that his PR was 10 seconds better than mine," Williams said, overstating that gap just slightly as McChesney had posted a best time of 16 minutes, 22.3 seconds earlier this season at the Tualatin Invite.
But that race was held on Sept. 7 and just two weeks ago Williams posted his own personal-record time of 16:28 at a Mid-Willamette Conference meet in Salem.
Williams' late-season push continued on Thursday as he stayed on McChesney's shoulder throughout the 5K race and passed him down the stretch to claim the victory. Williams finished in 16:35.2, with McChesney crossing the line in 16:41.
"Five times during the race he surged ahead of me and I was like 'There's no way I'm catching him.' But just the thought of winning my first district title kept me moving forward," Williams said.
After fending off McChesney's attacks, Williams found himself sitting just off the pace with about half a mile to go. He was gaining confidence at that point.
"I was feeling a lot more energetic than I usually do at that point in the race. Being so close to the end and knowing that I was so close to winning a district title," Williams said.
Williams' estimation was correct and he pulled away for the individual title.
ELCA junior Ethan Slayden finished seventh (17:35.2) to help lead the Eagles to the overall team title. Sophomore Warren Wheeler was 11th in 18:11.4.
"Warren PR'd by almost half a minute, which is amazing," Williams said.
Slayden fought through pain for most of the race.
"My legs were hurting really bad this race," Slayden said. "It started in the first mile."
But he kept up the pace because he didn't want to disappoint his teammates.
"Trying to make it for a good spot for the team," Slayden said.
Eagles sophomore Ethan Hurst also set a PR at the meet, placing 19th in 18:52.2.
The Eagles finished with a 2A/1A meet low score of 60 points. Veritas was second with 81 points and Nestucca was third with 94 points.
Looking ahead to state, Williams said the district result gives him confidence he can compete for the individual championship. Trinity Academy junior Luke Frechette has posted the top 2A/1A time of the season (16:19.5) with McChesney and Williams next in line atop the rankings.
The OSAA State Championships will be held Saturday, Nov. 9 at Lane Community College in Eugene.
Girls
The Eagles placed seventh in the girls meet, capping an injury filled season in which the squad was often unable to field a full varsity contingent.
Senior Audrey Murray paced the team, finishing 20th in 23:03. Sophomore Sidney Lane was 22nd in 23:22.6.
Two Eagle freshmen set new PR's at the meet. Bethany Pool was 27th with a time of 23:51.4 and Isabella Keeney posted a new best time of 27:14.4.
Central Linn won the girls team title.
Boys 2A/1A Special District 2 results
Team scores: East Linn Christian 60, Veritas 81, Nestucca 94, Chemawa 105, Central Linn 132, St. Paul 151, Kennedy 168, Neah-Kah-Nie 169, Jefferson 259, Culver 294, Oregon School for the Deaf 308, Santiam 318, Regis 331, Eddyville 357, Toledo 380, Sheridan 390
ELCA: 1. Brandon Williams, 16:35.20; 7. Ethan Slayden, 17:35.20; 11. Warren Wheeler, 18:11.40; 19. Ethan Hurst, 18:52.20; 26. Caleb Rickman, 19:13.90.
Girls 3A/2A/1A Special District 2 results
Team scores: Central Linn 70, Kennedy 75, Neah-Kah-Nie 90, Veritas 114, Santiam Christian 128, Blanchet Catholic 163, East Linn Christian 166, Harrisburg 208, Waldport 209, Taft 209, Scio 234, Santiam 298
ELCA: 20. Audrey Murray, 23:03.00; 22. Sidney Lane, 23:22.60; 27. Bethany Pool, 23:51.40; 49. Victoria Ferrioli, 25:18.70; 74. Isabella Keeney 27:14.40.
