Prep boys soccer: Eagles edge Warriors
A late goal by senior Jaren Bowler lifted East Linn Christian Academy to a 2-1 victory over Lebanon High on Thursday evening in a non-conference soccer contest at Heath Stadium.

Bowler scored with just over 2 minutes left in the game, breaking a tie that had held since midway through the first half.

East Linn Christian senior Naoki Shimamoto scored the first goal of the game on a header on a pass from fellow senior Jonnie Walusiak in the 19th minute.

The Warriors soon tied the game as junior forward Caleb Christner made a solo rush up the middle of the Eagles’ defense.

This was the final regular season game of the season for East Linn Christian Academy. The Eagles honored their outgoing seniors in a ceremony at halftime, including Sienna Lacy, Chance Lister, Shayla Hatfield, Bowler, Shimamoto and Walusiak.

The Eagles (5-3-1, 3-1-1 3A/2A/1A Special District 3) finished in first place in their district, edging Central Linn (3-3-, 3-2) and Pleasant Hill (4-2-2, 2-1-2).  ELCA will play Western Christian at 6:30 p.m. Monday in a neutral site game on the campus of Santiam Christian in Adair Village. The Pioneers are the top team from Special District 2, finishing 10-0, 5-0 in league play.

The Warriors (0-7-2, 0-6-2 Mid-Willamette Conference) will wrap up their season on Wednesday, April 7, at South Albany. The two squads played to a 2-2 draw in their first meeting of the season.

