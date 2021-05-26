Prep boys basketball: Warriors fall to visiting Olympians

The Lebanon High boys basketball team couldn’t overcome Sprague’s size and pressure defense on Wednesday night in a 75-54 loss to the visiting Olympians.

Sprague junior Dallon Morgan, a 6-foot-9 forward, scored a game-high 24 points.

Lebanon was led by junior wing Henry Pointer, who scored 21 points. Senior point guard Cole Weber added 13 for the Warriors and freshman forward Wyatt Wessel added eight points.

The 6A Olympians played an aggressive full-court defense from the opening tip which kept Lebanon from finding its rhythm offensively. Sprague built a 16-7 lead after the opening quarter and was up 32-20 at the half.

Pointer struggled shooting from the outside and scored most of his points on drives, even with Morgan patrolling the paint. Pointer’s aggressiveness paid off with trips to the free-throw line, where he made 9 of 12 attempts.

“They were pressuring us up top and they’re a lot bigger so that made cutting and attacking the hoop a little bit harder when you’ve got the 6-9 guy in there,” Pointer said.

Third-year head coach Casey VandenBos said Pointer has emerged as a key player for the Warriors.