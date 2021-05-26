Prep boys basketball: Warriors fall to visiting Olympians

The Lebanon High boys basketball team couldn’t overcome Sprague’s size and pressure defense on Wednesday night in a 75-54 loss to the visiting Olympians.
Sprague junior Dallon Morgan, a 6-foot-9 forward, scored a game-high 24 points.
Lebanon was led by junior wing Henry Pointer, who scored 21 points. Senior point guard Cole Weber added 13 for the Warriors and freshman forward Wyatt Wessel added eight points.
The 6A Olympians played an aggressive full-court defense from the opening tip which kept Lebanon from finding its rhythm offensively. Sprague built a 16-7 lead after the opening quarter and was up 32-20 at the half.
Pointer struggled shooting from the outside and scored most of his points on drives, even with Morgan patrolling the paint. Pointer’s aggressiveness paid off with trips to the free-throw line, where he made 9 of 12 attempts.
“They were pressuring us up top and they’re a lot bigger so that made cutting and attacking the hoop a little bit harder when you’ve got the 6-9 guy in there,” Pointer said.
Third-year head coach Casey VandenBos said Pointer has emerged as a key player for the Warriors.
“Henry is a bright spot for us this year. He’s turned it on for us,” VandenBos said
With the loss, the Warriors fall to 2-2 on the season. VandenBos is pleased with the effort the team has shown early in the season.
“Off to a great start. We went to Corvallis and got a win on the road, which is a big deal. Lost a tough one to CV at home, that was a hard one to swallow. But we learned from it and bounced back and went and beat West (Albany) at their place,” VandenBos said.
The Warriors defeated the Bulldogs 72-66. Pointer said the team was told that was the program’s first win at West Albany since 1996.
Weber, the lone senior on the Warriors’ roster, played a huge role in the win at West Albany, tallying 23 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists.
“I was trying to find out the last time a dude from Lebanon had a triple-double,” VandenBos said.
Lebanon (2-2, 2-1 Mid-Willamette Conference) will play at South Salem, another 6A squad, on Friday.
Sprague 75, Lebanon 54
Sprague 16 16 19 24 - 75
Lebanon 7 13 14 20 - 54
Sprague: Morgan 24, Skogstad 13, Rodriguez 11, Cadwallader 11, Long 9, Ralston 4, Fleming 3, Smith, Stinnett, McGath.