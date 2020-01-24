Prep boys basketball: Monroe at ELCA

East Linn Christian Senior Trey Weller scored 22 points Friday in the Eagles' 59-53 loss to visiting Monroe.

 Les Gehrett, Mid-Valley Media

East Linn Christian Academy struggled to handle Monroe's press as the Dragons earned a 59-53 Central Valley Conference win over the Eagles on Friday night.

Monroe's Zach Young scored 39 points to lead the visitors.

ELCA senior Trey Weller scored a team-high 22 points and junior post Ethan Slayden added 11.

The Dragons were up 23-22 at halftime and stretched their lead to 11 points in the third quarter as they created multiple turnovers with their pressure defense. 

The Eagles fought back behind 3-pointers by Weller, freshman point guard Cole King and junior wing Kaiona Menguita. Those shots from deep allowed the Eagles to cut the deficit to four points entering the final frame.

But the Eagles were not able to contain Young, who scored 13 points in the final quarter to preserve the Dragons' lead.

Monroe (6-10, 3-3 CVC) will host Jefferson on Friday.

ELCA (7-10, 3-3 CVC) will play at Regis on Tuesday and host league-leading Oakland on Friday.

Monroe 59, ELCA 53

Monroe     9    14   20   16   —   59

ELCA        8    14   17   14    —  53

Monroe: Young 39, Bateman 7, Irwin 5, Parker 5, Barnhurst 2, Teran 1, Koch, Lynn. 

ELCA: Weller 22, Slayden 11, Menguita 10, D. King 4, Sewell 3, C. King 3, Walusiak, Baker, Schermerhorn.

