Several thousand homes and businesses around the mid-valley experienced electric power outages on Thursday after a storm rolled through the area between 10:30 and 11 a.m.
Pacific Power initially reported about 2,600 customers without electricity in Albany, 619 in Corvallis and 1,570 in the Scio area. Another 185 Pacific Power customers in Sweet Home, 46 in Cascadia and 733 in Lyons were in the dark as well.
Consumers Power Inc. reported that 67 customers in the Alsea area and 51 near Sweet Home lost power.
Pacific Power spokesman Tom Gauntt said the outages appeared to be related to the brief but powerful rainstorm.
“Since the storm has passed through, there shouldn’t be any new (outages), but tree limbs can always fall and cause more,” he said.
Power was restored to most of the affected customers by the afternoon.
As of 4:30 p.m. Thursday, Pacific Power’s website showed 114 customers in Lyons, 223 in Gates, 55 in Sweet Homes and two in Scio were still in the dark. The Consumers Power website showed that the lights were back on in Alsea but 51 customers around Sweet Home were still without electricity.
