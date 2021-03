Pacific Power is working on a power outage that is impacting more than 2,500 customers in the Corvallis area, according to the company.

"We have dispatched crews to investigate and make repairs. The estimated time of restoration is 4:30 p.m.," reads a statement from the company.

Pacific Power customers can report their outage by texting "OUT" to 722797.

