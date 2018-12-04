At Capitol, Bush saluted as 'gentle soul,' 'great man'

The flag-draped casket of former President George H.W. Bush lies in state in the Capitol Rotunda in Washington, Monday, Dec. 3, 2018.

 Pablo Martinez, Associated Press

The United States Postal Service will be closed on Wednesday, Dec. 5, as part of a National Day of Mourning in remembrance of President George H.W. Bush. This closure will delay the postal service's delivery of the Lebanon Express, which is normally distributed on this day.

