Post 51 holds its first 9/11 commemoration

At 11 a.m. on Friday, members of Lebanon's American Legion Post 51, several distinguished guests and members of the public gathered at the flag pole to remember the lives which were lost and the bravery which was shown on Sept. 11, 2001.

The featured speaker at the event was Steve Adams, commander of the American Legion Department of Oregon.

He outlined the events of that morning as first one plane and then a second hit the towers at the World Trade Center in New York City. This was followed by a third plane which crashed into the Pentagon in Washington, D.C.

Adams reminded those in attendance of the 3,000 lives that were lost and the many more which were devastated by the loss of their family members, friends and colleagues.

Adams focused on the passengers of Flight 93 who had learned of that morning's terrorist attacks and realized their plane had been hijacked for a similar purpose. Passengers on the plane attacked the four hijackers, which ultimately led to the plane going down in a field in southwest Pennsylvania.

"They saved hundreds, maybe thousands of lives," Adams said. "We now know that plane was heading for the Capitol."

Jim Willis, the former director of the Oregon Department of Veterans Affairs, recalled that he was driving in the Cascades on that day. As he listened to the radio he realized that something important had happened in New York City, but the reception was too poor to understand any details.

As soon as he heard the news of the attack in full, he immediately returned to Salem to join his colleagues in ensuring the defense of important public facilities in Oregon.