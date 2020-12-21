Portland man faces Linn County murder charge

“The state has concerns for the protection of the public,” Lucke said. He added that Gurule had spent 25 years of his life in prison.

Defense attorney Kyla Mazhary-Clark, who handled Monday afternoon’s session of in-custody arraignments, asked for the minimum $50,000 bail for such a serious charge.

She said that Gurule has cooperated with investigators and that he is known in the community for helping others. Mazhary-Clark added that Gurule lost his job and can’t find another due to COVID-19, so even 10 percent of the $50,000 would be an insurmountable barrier to his release.

The next hearing in the case was scheduled for Jan. 11.

According to a news release from the Linn County Sheriff’s Office, detectives worked around the clock after Anderson’s body was discovered to develop a timeline of his last days and the people associated with him.

The affidavit states that it appears Anderson was shot at the location where his body was discovered. His wallet wasn’t located.