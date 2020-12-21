Portland man faces Linn County murder charge

A convicted murderer from Portland was accused on Monday afternoon of slaying a man near Jefferson on or about Dec. 5.
Phillip Henry Gurule, 59, was charged with first-degree murder and felon in possession of a firearm in Linn County Circuit Court.
Richard Anderson, 41, of Portland, was found shot multiple times on a property in the 38000 block of Densmore Road at about 1:12 p.m. on Dec. 5.
Court paperwork states that shards of tinted glass, found underneath Anderson’s body, and Gurule’s cellular phone data helped link him to the killing. When Gurule was arrested at a Portland residence last week, a wallet containing cards in the name of Anderson were found as well as handgun ammunition consistent with shells discovered at the crime scene, according to a probable cause affidavit in the case.
During Monday’s court hearing, Judge Michael Wynhausen ordered Gurule to be held without bail in the Linn County Jail, as requested by the prosecution, based on the defendant’s criminal history and the nature of the crime.
Prosecutor Ryan Lucke detailed Gurule’s past, including a conviction in a 1988 murder case from Multnomah County. That same year, he was convicted in a separate case of solicitation of murder and conspiracy to commit murder in Multnomah County, according to Oregon’s online court database.
“The state has concerns for the protection of the public,” Lucke said. He added that Gurule had spent 25 years of his life in prison.
Defense attorney Kyla Mazhary-Clark, who handled Monday afternoon’s session of in-custody arraignments, asked for the minimum $50,000 bail for such a serious charge.
She said that Gurule has cooperated with investigators and that he is known in the community for helping others. Mazhary-Clark added that Gurule lost his job and can’t find another due to COVID-19, so even 10 percent of the $50,000 would be an insurmountable barrier to his release.
The next hearing in the case was scheduled for Jan. 11.
According to a news release from the Linn County Sheriff’s Office, detectives worked around the clock after Anderson’s body was discovered to develop a timeline of his last days and the people associated with him.
The affidavit states that it appears Anderson was shot at the location where his body was discovered. His wallet wasn’t located.
When LCSO investigators went to Anderson’s residence in the 700 block of Southwest 11th Avenue in Portland on the night of Dec. 5, they contacted Gurule. They discovered that Gurule’s 2018 Dodge Journey, which had tinted glass, had a broken passenger-side window, according to the affidavit. Gurule told detectives that he last saw Anderson the morning of Dec. 5 when he dropped Anderson off for a child visitation.
Investigators requested and received a search warrant for Gurule’s cell phone historical location data, specifically for Dec. 5, and found that his phone was in the area of the 38000 block of Densmore Road just prior to the body of Anderson being discovered, the affidavit states.
The LCSO news release states that agency detectives were assisted by Portland SWAT Team members in serving two search warrants in Portland last week. At 11:46 p.m. on Thursday, a search warrant was executed in the 7400 block of Southeast Henry Place. At 1:30 a.m. on Friday, an additional warrant was served in the 700 block of Southwest 11th Avenue.
Gurule was taken into custody when the search warrants were served, but it wasn’t clear from court documents or the news release where he was located.
LCSO was assisted in its investigation by the Lebanon, Sweet Home and Albany police departments, as well as the Portland Police Bureau. Those with information about the case should contact Detective Colin Pyle at 541-967-3950.
Kyle Odegard can be contacted at 541-812-6077 or kyle.odegard@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter via @KyleOdegard.
