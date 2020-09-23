Portland man accused of Albany convenience store robberies

A Portland man has been accused of two convenience store robberies that were reported this spring in Albany, according to court records.

Deshoun Tyree Bell, 19, was charged with two counts of first-degree robbery during a hearing in Linn County Circuit Court on Sept. 17. The charging document states that Bell was armed with a deadly weapon in each instance.

Judge David Delsman set Bell’s bail at $100,000.

One of the robberies allegedly occurred on April 29 at the Geary Street Market, 2805 Geary St. S.E.

The other allegedly occurred on May 2 at the 7-Eleven Store at 333 34th Ave. S.E.

The prosecution has filed a notice of intent to seek an enhanced sentence in the case, which was investigated by the Albany Police Department.

Defense attorney Michael Lowry, who was appointed to represent Bell, did not return a phone call regarding the matter.

A probable case affidavit regarding the robberies wasn’t available from the court office.

The next hearing in the case was scheduled for Sept. 28.

First-degree robbery is a Measure 11 crime that carries a mandatory minimum sentence of seven-and-a-half years in prison.

