Portland airport crafts wooden roof, part of $2B expansion

"We're really bringing the airport into the future," he said, standing beneath a skylight. The goal is to make a larger, more navigable terminal that is seismically stable, ready for the giant earthquake that is overdue.

"Some airports have the luxury of building a new airport, but we don't have the space for that," he said. The Port of Portland chose the modular building method. The work on the new roof is being done on the west side, near the Ground Run Up enclosure, a kind of giant booth in which jets can rev their engines on the ground to test them without causing too much ruckus.

"We had to come up with a creative way to do this, and it's much safer," he said. Not only are the workers in less danger because they are working at a lower height, they are also away from all the hassles of an airport, including vehicles and passengers.

Wood details

As part of architect ZGF's design, the space between the beams will be covered first with acoustic baffles (large, flat plates) and then by a lattice of Doug Fir three-by-sixes. This fairly hefty lumber will look like matchsticks from far below. Other wooden detailing around the huge skylights will give the feeling of being inside a game of pick-up sticks.