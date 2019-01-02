A Sweet Home resident used a broomstick to hit another man in the legs and face on Sunday night, according to a probable cause affidavit in the case.
Richard Duane Porter, 36, was charged with second-degree assault and menacing on Monday afternoon in Linn County Circuit Court.
According to the PC affidavit, which was made available on Wednesday, Porter and his accuser got into a verbal argument at their residence in the 42600 block of N. River Drive in Sweet Home.
The Linn County Sheriff’s Office responded to the incident and arrested Porter at about 9:15 p.m. on Sunday, after neighbors had heard the altercation.
The accuser had significant bruising and swelling on his face and legs, and his skin was broken in multiple places due to the assault, the PC affidavit states.
Porter was found hiding on a top shelf in an attached storage shed, according to the PC affidavit.
