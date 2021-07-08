Police seek public's help in finding missing North Albany man with disabilities

A North Albany man with cognitive disabilities is missing and considered potentially endangered, according to a news release from the Benton County Sheriff’s Office, which is seeking the public’s help in finding the individual.

Nikos Anthony Pappalardo was last seen leaving his residence near Scenic Drive in North Albay at about 8 a.m. on Wednesday.

He was wearing blue jeans, a brown flannel shift, brown “roper shoes,” possibly a sun hat, and carrying a grey Yeti water bottle.

Nikos has the cognitive ability of an eight-year-old to 10-year-old and may appear shaky or on edge. He has a distinctive gait where he swings both arms together and rocks his body as he walks.

Nikos commonly goes to local shopping areas such as Target and Winco but has not been located.

Those who see or find Nikos should call the Benton County Sheriff’s Office at 541-766-6911.

