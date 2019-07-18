Corvallis Police Department has contained a Thursday morning active shooter situation at the Foster Farms on Eighth Street in Corvallis.
People in area businesses were evacuated to Linn-Benton Community College's nearby Benton Center or placed on lockdown before 8:30 a.m. At 9:15 a.m. a department official said on Twitter that the threat was contained.
"The situation is contained and no risk to the public but is still an active scene. We ask the public to please stay away from the area," a department official said.
Dan Duncan, CPD's spokesperson, told the Gazette-Times at 9:30 a.m. that officers don't know if there are any casualties.
Dave Busby, of the Corvallis Fire Department, told the Gazette-Times shortly after 9:30 a.m. that the department is on "hot standby" at the nearby Napa Auto Parts. The department had three fire engines and two ambulances at the scene.
At 9:49 a.m., a man emerged from the building and nearby officers shouted and rushed at him. After handcuffing him, the man, who wore a hairnet and appeared to be a food service worker, was taken away in an Oregon State Police vehicle.
At 10:04 a.m., a CPD officer said the situation was a barricaded suspect at the Foster Farms.
"We had to bring in SWAT from OSP to assist us. At this point we have one in custody, but we have not yet cleared the building," said Capt. Nick Hurley, with CPD.
At a press conference at 10:40 a.m., Hurley said police were initially called to the scene at 8:11 a.m. to a report of a man with a handgun making threats and firing shots at the Foster Farms facility. Hurley said the employees evacuated and OSP's SWAT team was forming up to deal with a barricaded suspect, when the suspect apparently emerged and surrendered.
"As far as I know, there were no injuries," he said.
He added that it was too early to release the suspect's name or say what charges he could face. He said police, including OSP's bomb response team, were sweeping the building.
A Foster Farms employee who watched events from across the street said the suspect arrested appeared to be another employee of the facility, which makes corn dogs.
The location is closed off and police have an incident command post set up on the corner of Ninth Street and Reiman Avenue.
