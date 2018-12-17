The Linn County Sheriff’s Office believes a Mill City man accused of sexual abuse committed additional sex crimes against unconscious females and made video or photographic recordings of the incidents.
Eric Wayne Dille, 46, is accused of first-degree sex abuse and first-degree unlawful sexual penetration. He was charged in Linn County Circuit Court on Friday.
In that case, a woman told authorities that in 2016, Dille gave her heroin and she believed he sexually abused her when she was passed out. The woman continued to hang out with Dille, however, and felt that she was sexually abused multiple times, according to a probable cause affidavit in the case.
“During one incident, she remembers waking up and finding Eric abusing her. She said she woke up and immediately left Eric’s residence,” the PC affidavit states.
The investigation began in October, when another female told authorities that she had come into possession of a computer storage device that had evidence of sexual abuse against the victim from the court case. LCSO interviewed the victim in mid-November.
On Thursday, authorities received a search warrant for the computer storage device and began a digital examination. The device contained multiple images and videos of females apparently being sexually abused, according to the PC affidavit.
The video of the victim named in the court case, from September 2017, is short and ends abruptly as it appears the victim is stirring and waking up, according to the PC affidavit.
“It is apparent in the videos that these girls, including (the victim), are not active participants, but asleep or unconscious; and unable to consent,” the PC affidavit states.
Dille’s next court hearing in the matter is scheduled for Jan. 7.
In 2012, Dille was convicted in Linn County Circuit Court of three counts of first-degree encouraging child sex abuse and one count of possession of methamphetamine. He was sentenced to more than five years in prison.
Several other charges were dismissed as part of the negotiated settlement in 2012.
Dille also has two convictions for failure to report as a sex offender, from 2017 and 2018.
Those with information about the investigation into Dille should contact Detective Mike Rossiter of the Linn County Sheriff's Office at 541-967-3950.
