The man who was killed by a vehicle on Interstate 5 near Albany on Friday has been identified as Jade Dean Berry, 48, according to the Oregon State Police.

Berry’s last known address was in Josephine County, according to an agency spokesman.

A preliminary investigation into Friday's crash concluded that an adult male was in the interstate for unknown reasons when he was hit by a gray Mazda CX-5 headed southbound at about 12:40 a.m., according to an Oregon State Police news release.

