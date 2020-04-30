Police ID victims in Sweet Home trailer fire, find signs of violence

SWEET HOME — Police have identified the bodies found Tuesday morning in a burning trailer at Tamarack Ridge Estates mobile home park and say their deaths may have been caused by violence.
Police Chief Jeff Lynn said in a press release late Thursday that autopsies have identified the bodies of John Shobert, 63; his wife, Tiffany Shobert, 41; and their children, Johnathon Shobert, 15, and Charlotte Shobert, 2.
Although the single-wide trailer was heavily damaged in the fire that was reported by neighbors shortly before 7 a.m. Tuesday, investigators believe their deaths may have been caused by gunshot wounds and “sharp blunt force trauma” discovered on the bodies.
Autopsies were conducted by the Oregon State Medical Examiner’s Office on Thursday. The cause and manner of death are being withheld pending contact with family members and additional investigative work, Lynn said.
Fire investigators determined that gasoline was used to start the fire. A firearm and a torch-style lighter were located near the bodies, along with what is being described as a "sharp blunt force instrument."
The Oregon State Fire Marshal’s Office, the Oregon State Police Arson Investigation Unit, the Linn County Deputy Medical Examiner's Office, the Linn County District Attorney's Office, and members of the Linn County Major Crimes Team all aided in the investigation.
The bodies were found after firefighters from the Sweet Home Fire and Ambulance District entered the home through a back bedroom, believing that’s where residents might likely be that early in the day. The bodies were found in the living room, which is in the middle of the structure.
“Our thoughts and prayers are with the victims' family and friends during this tragic time,” Lynn noted. “Again, we ask everyone to be sensitive to the families of the victims and refrain from speculation of the circumstances.”
On Wednesday morning neighbor Steve Gephart, who reported the fire and whose home was damaged by the blaze, said John Shobert had helped remodel several homes in the mobile home park.
“We used to talk a lot,” Gephart said. “They were real nice people.”
Gephart, who has lived in Tamarack Ridge Estates for 20 years, said the fire was so intense it melted the frame around one of his home’s back windows. He used a garden hose to douse his roof with water go keep it from melting.
A passer-by attempted to enter the Shoberts' home but was driven back by the fire’s intense heat, Gephart said.
Lynn said the investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Keenan Martin at 541-367-5181.
