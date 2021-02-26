Police chase of stolen vehicle ends in arrest

A police chase spanning two counties ended with an arrest by the Benton County Sheriff’s Office Wednesday.

Deputies say Eric Ryan Maxfield, 34, of Albany led them on a chase beginning near Northwest Kings Boulevard and Fillmore Avenue in Corvallis after someone reported the theft of a Ford F-350 pickup truck from a hotel parking lot at approximately 4 p.m.

Maxfield was arrested and booked into the Linn County Jail. Maxfield faces charges of unauthorized use of a vehicle, possession of a stolen vehicle, reckless driving, fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, unlawful delivery of methamphetamine, second-degree criminal mischief and two counts of recklessly endangering another person in Linn County Circuit Court.

The stolen truck reached Highway 34 by driving the wrong way down Harrison Boulevard, and deputies broke off their chase. Another deputy spotted the truck on the highway near Peoria Road and followed it to Interstate 5. The vehicle initially traveled south for several miles before crossing the median and traveling north, deputies say.