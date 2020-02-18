Police: Brownsville man repeatedly slammed woman's head against ground

A Brownsville man reportedly threw a woman to the ground outside a local bar, then straddled her torso and slammed her head against the paved road three or four times, according to court paperwork.

Chase Lee Davis, 28, was charged with second-degree assault and strangulation in Linn County Circuit Court on Tuesday afternoon.

The crimes allegedly occurred at about 10 p.m. on Feb. 7 outside the Brownsville Saloon, 419 N. Main St.

In the aftermath of the incident, the woman was unconscious and appeared to be having a seizure, a Linn County Sheriff's Office deputy, who responded to the incident, wrote in a probable cause affidavit. About five minutes later, the woman woke up and began coughing and gasping for air, as if she had been struggling for breath, the affidavit states.

Davis was arrested by the Linn County Sheriff’s Office on Feb. 14 at Washburn Heights outside Brownsville, and he reportedly gave a deputy a false name in hopes of avoiding arrest, court paperwork indicates.

Judge David Delsman set Davis’ bail at $100,000 in the assault case.

Prosecutor Conor McCahill requested security of $150,000 in the matter, and the state has filed a motion to seek an enhanced sentence in the case. “At the time of the crime, he was on probation, (and) wasn’t supposed to be having contact with the victim,” McCahill said.

Davis was convicted of fourth-degree assault for a 2019 incident involving the same victim, whom he knows.

He was also charged with a probation violation on the 2019 case, and Delsman set his bail at $5,000 in that case.