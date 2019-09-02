A New York man allegedly flew out to Oregon, met with underage teens he met playing online video games and provided them with alcohol, according to the Albany Police Department.
Jansell de Jesus, 30, of the Bronx was cited for three counts of furnishing alcohol to a minor on Friday.
Authorities continue to investigate the incident. “His behavior appears to be consistent with grooming,” said Lt. Travis Giboney.
De Jesus apparently met with at least five teens, three of them at an Albany hotel room, and two of them at a local school. Most of the youth were around 14 to 15.
Giboney urged parents to pay attention to whom their children were interacting with online and via their cellular phones.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.