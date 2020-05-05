Police: Baby in Lebanon manslaughter case had eating issues for more than a week

A Lebanon infant who allegedly died of malnutrition had been having issues consuming her mother’s milk for eight days, but her parents didn’t get baby formula for the child, according to court paperwork.

The parents, Kristian Lee, 23, and Shantell Swiercz, 23, were each charged with first-degree manslaughter last week in Linn County Circuit Court.

Their daughter, Sandra Lee, died at the age of seven weeks on March 28.

Lebanon Police Department officers responded to the couple’s apartment in the 800 block of Park Street at about 10:50 p.m. on March 28.

“We immediately noticed how skinny Sandra’s body was and how she appeared to be malnourished,” a detective wrote in a probable cause affidavit.

The couple had moved into the apartment 10 days earlier, but the home had little inside it and there was barely any edible food. “On the kitchen counter was a large bag of tobacco for rolling cigarettes and an empty bottle of Crown Royal whiskey. There were no signs of baby formula (or) baby bottles and we only found one spare diaper,” the detective wrote.

The baby’s body weighed 5 pounds, 4 ounces at an autopsy, an affidavit states.

In follow-up interviews, Swiercz said she had problems producing breast milk. For the last two days of her daughter’s life it was crystal clear, but she didn’t talk to any doctors or nurses about the issues, she told investigators.

“We asked Shantell if she noticed Sandra looking different while giving her a bath or changing her diaper. Shantell told us that she has only bathed Sandra two times since birth and zero times since they moved into their new residence. Shantell said she didn’t notice anything different regarding how Sandra looked,” the detective wrote.