Police ask for help finding teen who ran away from Albany job site

Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a 17-year-old girl in Oregon Youth Authority custody who ran away from her job site in Albany at about 12:50 p.m. Saturday.

Breanna Rich had been living at the Young Women’s Transition Program, an OYA facility in Albany that provides services to help youth transition out of custody and back into the community.

Those services include the ability to work off site. Rich was working at an offsite job in Albany at the time she ran away.

A warrant has been issued for her arrest, although OYA does not consider her to be a threat to others. Rich is from the Salem area and was in OYA custody for unauthorized use of a vehicle.

“We are very concerned about Breanna’s safety and hope that she will be found quickly and safely,” said Sarah Evans, OYA’s deputy communications manager.

Anyone who sees Breanna Rich is asked to call 911. If someone has information about her whereabouts, they should call the Oregon State Police at 503-375-3555.

