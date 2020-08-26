Planning Commission approves two new apartment complexes

The Lebanon Planning Commission approved the development of two apartment complexes during its public session Wednesday, Aug. 19.
There was very little public comment or discussion of the larger of these two projects. The proposed 78-unit phase 2 of the McKinney Lane apartments passed with only minor discussion of wetland issues and mitigation. These apartments are at the intersection of Russell Drive and Franklin Street.
But there was an immense amount of public comment on the proposed 24-unit which will be located at the end of Weldwood Drive. The 1.39-acre triangular property runs along Lebanite Drive, behind the plaza which includes GameStop and other local businesses, and is zoned for mixed use.
The Colonia Paz Housing Complex application was submitted by Farmworker Housing Development Corporation of Woodburn. Founded in 1990, this organization works to provide affordable housing and other services. It has completed 10 total development projects in Woodburn, Salem, Stayton, Silverton, Sublimity and Independence.
The planned complex in Lebanon would be three stories, with a children’s play area, a community room and parking.
The application has been opposed by many current residents of this south Lebanon neighborhood. A letter of opposition signed by more than 20 people who live on Oak Loop, Wagon Wheel Drive and Lebanon Drive expressed concern about increased noise and traffic, and the impact of additional students on local schools. The letter also questioned whether the submitted plans included enough parking to meet the development code.
The letter states, "Residents of Oak Loop, Lebanite Drive, and Wagon Wheel Drive have moved here because of the area, the trees, the quiet family friendly neighborhood. There must be a consideration about livability, and a three-story building, that is nearly 40 ft tall, speaks to the livability that will be greatly impacted in our neighborhood."
These residents would prefer a single-level commercial development and requested that if an apartment complex is approved that it be limited to two stories in order to reduce its visibility in the neighborhood. It was also requested that if the project is approved, fencing be constructed to shield the property and limit foot traffic through the area.
There was also criticism of the limited nature of this application. This development would take up a small part of a nearly 10-acre property and there was concern that future development could substantially increase the number of residents.
Multiple letters in opposition raised the issue of a possible reduction in property value for nearby homeowners.
There was also a great deal of support expressed for the project. Eric Swenson, the mayor of Woodburn, and Chuck Bennett, the mayor of Salem, each wrote letters praising the work of Farmworker Housing Development in their communities.
“In Salem we have had one of their developments for many years — Colonia Libertad. It has been an enormous success,” Bennett wrote. “Quite simply, I’m both grateful and proud to have this community as part of Salem. I know you will have the same experience as it becomes part of the Lebanon community.”
The application also drew letters of support from Samaritan Health Services, Live Longer Lebanon, the InterCommunity Health Network and the Fair Housing Council of Oregon, in addition to many letters from individuals.
Some of these concerns were specifically addressed in the Planning Commission’s hearing. Chair Jeremy Salvage noted that there was no plan to connect this portion of Weldwood Drive to the neighboring community and increase traffic on those streets. The road into this complex will end in a cul-de-sac, he said.
The developer has also agreed to the installation of a 6-foot high fence which will reduce the project’s visibility and limit foot traffic.
Commission member David McClain spoke first and supported the application.
“I think the developer has answered the concerns and meets the requirements and criteria for this project to continue,” McClain said.
Samuel Brackeen joined McClain in supporting the proposal.
“I always can sympathize with neighbors in single-family residences that have an apartment complex going up nearby. However, that is acceptable within the City of Lebanon, it’s part of our planning code,” Brackeen said.
The Planning Commission voted unanimously to approve the application. Member Joshua Galka was absent and Don Robertson recused himself from the deliberations and the vote.
This decision can be appealed to the Lebanon City Council, said Community Development Director Kelly Hart. She said a notice of decision would be issued on Aug. 20 starting a 15-day period in which the proposal can be appealed. The deadline to file an appeal is Sept. 4.
In an interview following the Planning Commission’s hearing, Hart said the city’s decision-making process is focused on the details of the application and whether or not it meets the city’s development code.
“Everybody has their right to want to preserve their neighborhood as they bought into it and as they have lived. And on the city side we respect that fully and completely, but just as anybody who already has property within the City of Lebanon has their own property rights, somebody has property rights to be able to develop per our code, too, so we have to be able to marry those two together,” Hart said.
Hart also stated that there is nothing improper about a multi-stage development process. She noted that the other apartment complex approved on Wednesday was the second phase of a previous development.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.