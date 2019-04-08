McKenzie Andersen's cat visits her and her mother, Angie, on an afternoon in November 2018. McKenzie, now 10, was caught up four years ago in the mysterious spike in cases of acute flaccid myelitis, a rare, polio-like condition that affects the nervous system and causes sudden weakening or paralysis of the body's muscles and reflexes. It seems to hit young children the hardest, and the medical community so far has been at a loss to figure out why.