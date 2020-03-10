Pioneer hosts AVID showcase

Teachers and administrators from more than a dozen school districts around the state gathered at Pioneer Elementary School on Thursday morning to take part in an AVID showcase hosted by the staff and students.

AVID is an instructional program which has been adopted by Lebanon Community Schools. Pioneer is one of just four elementary schools in the state which has been authorized to host these informational tours.

Bridget Weldon, the area director for AVID, said demonstration schools are selected because they are following the program’s principles in all areas. The other AVID showcase elementary schools are located in Stayton, Lincoln City and Klamath Falls.

“We highlight schools that have effective practices across all four of our domains. Those domains are instruction, leadership, systems and culture,” Weldon said. “Pioneer, we consider they are implementing with fidelity across all four of those domains. Also, across multiple grade levels.”

Some of the visitors came from schools which are considering adopting the AVID program, while others come from schools which are in the beginning stages. The program is currently being used by about 300 schools in Oregon in 67 schools districts, including 216 high schools and 72 elementary schools.

Travis Opperman, the associate principal at Baker Prairie Middle School in the Canby School District, brought 13 teachers to the event. He said Canby has adopted AVID at the high school and middle school and at one elementary school.

“But the rest of our elementaries do not have AVID. So we’re letting the teachers explore and get experience seeing the model,” Opperman said.