Pie in the Face Challenge raises money for the Boys & Girls Clubs

Wendy Melcher has raised $10,000 for the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Greater Santiam in the past few weeks. And what is her reward? The title of Queen of the Pie in the Face Challenge.
Melcher and nine other supporters of the Boys & Girls Clubs were recognized for their efforts and received a celebratory pie in the face on Friday evening at Strawberry Plaza.
“They have been the best sports,” said Kris Latimer, executive director of the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Greater Santiam. “Keep in mind, they are raising money to have pies smashed in their faces. They aren’t raising money to not have a pie, they’re raising to get a pie. And they agreed to wear costumes, which I procured for them.”
The participants raised a total of $35,000, which will be used to support the scholarship fund at the club.
“Every kid who attends the Boys & Girls Club is on some level of scholarship,” Latimer said.
In addition, the Heatherington Foundation is providing a matching grant of $35,000 which will go to the endowment fund.
Friday’s event was created following the cancellation of the annual spring auction. COVID-19 restrictions made it impossible to hold that event, so the club leadership was looking for a way both to raise funds and to remain involved in the community. The Pie in the Face challenge was the end result.
Community stalwarts were invited to raise $3,500 apiece for the honor of participating. Laura Gillott, Rebecca Grizzle, Casey Humphrey, Lori Hill, Dala Johnson, Wyatt King, Melcher, Courtney Paul, Zach Short and Frank Stevenson took up the challenge.
The event brought a full crowd to Strawberry Plaza, which looked like it did in the days before the pandemic. Cassie Cruze, the Main Street Manager for the Lebanon Downtown Association, was thrilled to see the plaza back in use.
“It feels like home, it does. It feels like everyone’s back, as they should be,” Cruze said. “This plaza was created to bring people together, to be vibrant.”
Latimer said the club expects to be able to hold its fall auction as usual. Less certain are the prospects for the annual summer Brewfest. Latimer said this event depends on the generosity of the brewers who donate their product for the fundraiser. It has been a tough year for breweries and some may not be able to participate this year as they have in the past.
“I expect we’re going to do something. It may be smaller than the past few years,” Latimer said.
In February of 2020, the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Greater Santiam announced the launch of their endowment fundraising campaign. Despite the pandemic, that campaign has continued to move forward, and Friday’s matching grant from the Heatherington Foundation was the latest gift to be received. Latimer said the endowment has received almost $750,000 in donations to this point and she is hoping to push that amount even higher in the coming weeks.
“We hope to be up to $1 million by July 1, that’s my goal, my personal goal,” Latimer said. “Organizations like ours, whether they’re a Boys & Girls Club or another nonprofit, if they are successful, they have a large endowment funded. We’ve never had success with that, so we made a huge commitment to working with donors.”
For more information about the endowment, call Latimer at 541-258-7105 or send an email to kris@bgcgreatersantiam.org.