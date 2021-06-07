Pie in the Face Challenge raises money for the Boys & Girls Clubs

Community stalwarts were invited to raise $3,500 apiece for the honor of participating. Laura Gillott, Rebecca Grizzle, Casey Humphrey, Lori Hill, Dala Johnson, Wyatt King, Melcher, Courtney Paul, Zach Short and Frank Stevenson took up the challenge.

The event brought a full crowd to Strawberry Plaza, which looked like it did in the days before the pandemic. Cassie Cruze, the Main Street Manager for the Lebanon Downtown Association, was thrilled to see the plaza back in use.

“It feels like home, it does. It feels like everyone’s back, as they should be,” Cruze said. “This plaza was created to bring people together, to be vibrant.”

Latimer said the club expects to be able to hold its fall auction as usual. Less certain are the prospects for the annual summer Brewfest. Latimer said this event depends on the generosity of the brewers who donate their product for the fundraiser. It has been a tough year for breweries and some may not be able to participate this year as they have in the past.

“I expect we’re going to do something. It may be smaller than the past few years,” Latimer said.