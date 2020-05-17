Photo essay: Alook back at Democrat-Herald Photos May 2000

Lebanon High's Sarah Fleishman competes at the state track meet in Eugene.
An excavator demolishes the iconic T&R Restuarant in Albany.
From left, Lindsay Street, Kyle Zeigler, Sarah Warner, Colby Martin, Keri Yutzi and Dennis Underwood attended the West Albany High School prom together. The girls were all students at West while their dates attended South Albany High School.
Bernie and Carol Newcomb parade through Scio as grand marshals under the escort of Scio football players and cheerleaders Jaime Ortiz, left, Amber Boyanovsky, Sheriah Barnhart and Ryan Cloud.
Jesus Sierra, 14, performs the dance of the knives at the Cinco de Mayo celebration at Jefferson Elementary School.
Little Bo Peep, Alyssa Zerkel of Scio, 8, rides the horse "Dan" across the Thomas Creek Bridge in Scio.
Central Linn High School student Gretchen Glaser, 16, watches carefully as she drives her tractor through the cultivating course during the FFA Tractor Driving Contest at the Linn County Fair & Expo Center.
Former Gov. Neil Goldschmidt reads to students during a Smart reading program in Linn County.
Leigh Driskill, left, lends support to fellow sophomore Nicole French as French gets her hair cut by Myra Love. Thirteen South Albany students sacrificed their long hair for the Locks of Love charity.
Twenty years ago May in the Mid-Valley included donating hair to Locks of Love, the demolition of the T&R Restaurant and several high school sports activities. This week we will feature photos from the Democrat-Herald archives taken in May of 2000 last week we did the same with the Gazette-Times.
A few other highlights from Linn County included coverage of Memorial Day, Scio's parade, and a story on three West Albany girls taking South Albany boys to the prom.
We photographed former Governor Neil Goldschmidt reading to children, election night, and a trio of fishermen on the South Santiam River.
This photo essay along with a more in-depth collection online is the fifth in our series looking back two decades.
These historical pieces are published on the second and third Monday of the month, with more photos found in an accompanying online gallery. The photo essays will show significant events but mostly will depict life that we covered in 2000.
