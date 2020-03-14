Photio essay: Class 5A tournaments

Corvallis' Bennett Davis shoots around Lebanon's Ellie Croco during an elimination game Wednesday at the Class 5A tournament at Gill Coliseum. Lebanon won the game 49-33 to advance to the game for fourth place, but the game was not played because of the coronavirus.
West Albany's Zach Reese defends against Crook County's Kevin Sanchez last Thursday morning in what would be the final game of the Class 5A boys tournament.
The Lebanon High School choir, which includes varsity player Katie Allydice, sang the national anthem before the start of the Warriors' game against Wilsonville on Tuesday in the Class 5A tournament at Gill Coliseum.
Lebanon Ellie Croco shoots around the Wilsonville defense last Tuesday. Croco scored 26 points in the Warriors' two tournament games, the final ones of a standout career for the team.
South Albany's Isaiah Gilliam slices between a pair of Crater defenders during Wednesday's quarterfinals. The RedHawks were getting set to play Willamette in and elimination round game Thursday when the OSAA shut down the event. Gilliam scored 13 points to lead South Albany, but Crater triumphed 76-43.
Four area teams headed to Gill Coliseum early last week hoping for strong finishes to their seasons at the Class 5A boys and girls basketball tournaments.
The Lebanon and Corvallis girls squads and the boys from West Albany and South Albany all qualified for the 16-team playoffs and then won first-round games to advance to the final eight at Gill.
However, health concerns about the coronavirus first led the Oregon Schools Activities Association to move to play the games without fans in the arena and then, about 11 a.m. Thursday, to shut down the tournament completely.
Here is a look at some photos from the event.
