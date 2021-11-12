Pharmacists join Wyden in Corvallis to bemoan rising cost of meds

As part of the Democrats' push for for lower prescription drug costs, U.S. Sen. Ron Wyden, D-Oregon, visited a Corvallis pharmacy Friday, Nov. 12 to discuss a drug pricing agreement and his call for a federal review of pharmacy closures.

It's an issue that hits close to home following Bi-Mart's announcement that it will close 56 pharmacies in the Pacific Northwest, including 37 in Oregon.

Addressing a small audience at Rice’s Pharmacy & Gifts of mostly staffers, Wyden said across every region of Oregon small pharmacies face unprecedented challenges from what he called powerful health care middlemen — namely major insurance companies and pharmacy benefit managers — whom Wyden accused of squeezing small pharmacy owners to the breaking point.

A central problem is increasing direct and indirect remuneration fees imposed by Medicare Part D and pharmacy benefit managers, Wyden said. Those fees increased by 91,500% between 2010 and 2019 and doubled from 2018 to 2020, according to the National Community Pharmacists Association.

Wyden called the fees anti-competitive, inconsistent and arbitrary.

“It’s as if these middlemen, the insurance companies and (pharmacy benefit managers), can say, ‘Gosh, we’re not making enough money right now, we haven’t been profitable enough this year. So we’re just going to go out and tell these small pharmacies they’ve got to give us more money,’” Wyden said.

Wyden believes the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services has the authority, without passing any new law, to fix the fee problem. He requested the agency propose and finalize a requirement to apply all pharmacy direct and indirect remuneration fees at the point of sale, halting additional fees at a later time.

Tom Field, pharmacist and Rice’s owner, hosted the event. He said weathering direct and indirect remuneration fees is the No. 1 concern when it comes to small pharmacy survival.

Austin Blakeslee, director of pharmacy with Hi-School Pharmacy, said Wyden’s remarks were on-point from his personal experience. He said pharmacies need reform now to protect older people and independent businesses. Blakeslee added that some pharmacies are turning away new clients because they can’t afford enough staff to meet needs.

“We will never do that,” he said. “But we can only meet this goal if we continue to run our business; [direct and indirect remuneration] fees are a significant burden to our ability to serve our patients, as evidenced by multiple businesses at this point exiting the pharmacy world. This issue cannot wait.”

Local resident and business owner Saleem Noorani said American consumers are being forced in many cases to choose between filling life-saving prescriptions and paying for essentials. He said it’s outrageous to be paying three times the cost that people in other countries are charged for the same medicines.

Prescription drug prices keep rising, Noorani said, citing three in particular with substantial hikes in annual costs during the past five years:

Revlimid, which treats forms of cancer, went from $187,574 to $267,583.

Victoza, which treats diabetes, went from $7,936 to $11,300.

Spiriva went from $3,886 to $5,289.

“There is no greater issue affecting the pocketbooks of seniors on Medicare than the ever-increasing costs of prescription drugs,” he said. “Allowing Medicare to finally negotiate drug prices is a big win for all of us.”

Former Sweet Home Mayor Jim Gourley also spoke at the news conference. He said as a longtime elected official he’s heard plenty about how people can’t keep up with increasing drug costs, adding that people on fixed incomes are forced to constantly adjust their budgets around the cost changes.

“We can’t go on this way,” Gourley said.

Wyden said the senate finance committee, of which he is the chairman, has written the major pieces of a price-control package that has been agreed upon by congressional leadership. It’s ready for consideration as part of the Build Back Better legislation.

Background

In October, Wyden sent a letter to the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services in response as Bi-Mart moved to close 56 pharmacies in the Pacific Northwest. He called on the federal agency to review pharmacy closures, many of which are in rural communities.

Wyden noted in his letter, which was directed to Administrator Chiquita Brooks-Lasure, that Bi-Mart has cited “increasing costs and ongoing reimbursement pressure” in its announcement of the pharmacies closing. Wyden said rural communities are particularly dependent on local community pharmacists for their care, and are especially impacted by these closures.

Walgreens issued a news release on Sept. 30 regarding an agreement to acquire Bi-Mart’s pharmacy business, including the 56 Bi-Mart pharmacies in Oregon, Idaho and Washington. Bi-Mart’s retail stores will remain open. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

