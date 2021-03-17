Pessimism pours like rain in Oregon, survey says

A growing share of Oregonians think the state is headed down the wrong track, if not at risk of derailing completely, according to polling data from the Oregon Values and Beliefs Center.

Some 44% of Beaver State residents are pessimistic about Oregon's future, while only 35% are optimistic and the remaining 21% are unsure. Those results show a flip-flop from summer 2020, when 43% believed the state was headed in the right direction.

"As a whole, the government is infuriating," Melissa Aspell, one of the poll's respondents, said in a phone interview. "There's a lot of frustration with how Gov. (Kate) Brown runs things. And then clean up Portland, for God's sake!"

Aspell, a 39-year-old Bend resident, said she was concerned about the overgrowth of "cookie-cutter homes" in her neighborhood and the misallocation of government resources, but noted that local parks are well maintained and she has been able to receive a COVID-19 vaccination.

"(Some people) are pretty sure it's full of nanobots or something, but conspiracy theories aside, I had a considerably bad reaction to the second one," she said. "But I feel that was something my body needed to go through."