Person allegedly posing as Albany city worker

  • Updated
Albany City Hall STOCK PIX

Albany City Hall

 Ashley Smith, Mid-Valley Media

A person posing as a city of Albany water employee tried to get inside a residence on Monday, according to a social media post from the city.

“This is not normal,” the post said. “Be alert and ask for a city ID.”

A community member reported that someone came to their door claiming to be with the “city water department” and asking for access to the home. As a precaution, the city wants people to know that its utility workers always carry ID, which is plastic and features a name and photo. City utility workers don’t normally go door-to-door unless there is an emergency shutdown such as a water main break.

“Most importantly, city utility workers never need to access the interior of a home to perform utility work," Matt Harrington, City of Albany communications/engagement officer, said in an email. “In fact, the city’s responsibility for water service typically ends on the street side of your home's water meter.”

There are no videos or photos of the suspect at this time, and only one report has been received so far.

If you have seen the suspect or anyone claiming to be a city worker without valid identification, or have photos or videos of them, call the Albany Police Department at 541-917-7680. Community members can also call Public Works at 541-917-7600 to confirm any city activity in the area.

Cody Mann covers the cities of Albany and Lebanon. He can be contacted at 541-812-6113 or Cody.Mann@lee.net.

