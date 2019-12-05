The Benton County Republican Women will hold its annual Christmas meeting at 11:30 a.m. Dec. 16 at Valley Catering, the Clubhouse at Adair Village, 6097 NE Ebony Lane, Corvallis.
After lunch, there will be a Christmas singalong, installations of officers for 2020-21 and a raffle of holiday bud vases. The guest speaker will be Aubrianne Trout. She worked for Mike Nearman's campaign, and then she went to Washington, D.C. as an intern. She is now back in the valley to work on President Donald Trump's reelection and to speak out as a pro-life activist.
Cost of the luncheon is $15, and reservations with payment need to be received by Monday. Reservations can be made at 541-745-5374.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.