The Benton County Republican Women will hold its annual Christmas meeting at 11:30 a.m. Dec. 16 at Valley Catering, the Clubhouse at Adair Village, 6097 NE Ebony Lane, Corvallis.

After lunch, there will be a Christmas singalong, installations of officers for 2020-21 and a raffle of holiday bud vases. The guest speaker will be Aubrianne Trout. She worked for Mike Nearman's campaign, and then she went to Washington, D.C. as an intern. She is now back in the valley to work on President Donald Trump's reelection and to speak out as a pro-life activist.

Cost of the luncheon is $15, and reservations with payment need to be received by Monday. Reservations can be made at 541-745-5374.

